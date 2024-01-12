en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Preventing Prostate Cancer: The Role of Diet and Sexual Activity

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
Preventing Prostate Cancer: The Role of Diet and Sexual Activity

Prostate cancer remains a significant health concern, and medical practitioners in Lagos have recently underlined the importance of regular sexual activity and a balanced diet in its prevention. The recent findings illuminate the intimate relationship between lifestyle choices and health, encouraging men to consider their habits critically and make informed decisions.

Ejaculation and Prostate Cancer Risk

Dr. Caleb Yakubu, a leading oncologist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), underscored the protective role of frequent ejaculation in preventing prostate cancer. He explained that stagnancy in the flow of prostate fluid could heighten the risk of developing this disease, a claim bolstered by scientific studies. Research suggests that ejaculating up to 20 times per month can significantly reduce the likelihood of prostate cancer, a fact that adds a new dimension to our understanding of sexual health.

Dr. Yakubu also emphasized the importance of early detection in managing prostate cancer, advocating for Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) testing for men over the age of 40. This call to action underscores the need for proactive health management and regular check-ups.

Dietary Habits and Prostate Cancer Prevention

Dr. Muyosore Makinde from Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) discussed the pivotal role of diet and lifestyle in cancer prevention and management. She criticized the prevalent unhealthy eating habits in Nigeria, driven more by a desire to flaunt affluence than to meet health needs.

Dr. Makinde recommended a reduction in the consumption of refined diets, carbohydrates, and sugars. Instead, she suggested increasing the intake of high-fiber, protein-rich, and vegetable-heavy diets to combat prostate cancer. The advice resonates with global dietary guidelines and reinforces the importance of a balanced diet in maintaining overall health.

Healthy Lifestyle Choices for Prevention

In addition to diet, Dr. Makinde insisted on the necessity of regular water intake and exercise for good health. She also cautioned against smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, including energy drinks. These lifestyle choices, she argued, are crucial in preventing prostate cancer and promoting general wellbeing.

In conclusion, the recent insights from Lagos’ medical practitioners offer a compelling narrative about the relationship between lifestyle choices and prostate cancer. They underscore the importance of regular sexual activity, a balanced diet, and an overall healthy lifestyle in preventing this prevalent disease. Their words serve as a reminder that prevention is better than cure and that simple lifestyle adjustments can have profound impacts on our health and longevity.

0
Health Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
5 mins ago
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
For the first time, the World Health Organization’s Western Pacific Regional Committee has endorsed two innovative frameworks that integrate behavioural sciences into health strategies. The endorsement occurred during its seventy-fourth session in October 2023. The two prongs of this revolutionary approach aim to reshape communication for health and strengthen health security, with an emphasis on
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
Federal Agencies Release Vaccine Lot Data Amid Ongoing Scrutiny
12 mins ago
Federal Agencies Release Vaccine Lot Data Amid Ongoing Scrutiny
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
13 mins ago
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
ISS Astronauts Undertake Pioneering Experiments and Essential Maintenance
9 mins ago
ISS Astronauts Undertake Pioneering Experiments and Essential Maintenance
Budget 2024: A Call for Increased R&D Tax Incentives and Healthcare Spending
10 mins ago
Budget 2024: A Call for Increased R&D Tax Incentives and Healthcare Spending
Dean Riedel’s 300th Blood Donation: A Milestone in Human Compassion
11 mins ago
Dean Riedel’s 300th Blood Donation: A Milestone in Human Compassion
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Open 2024: A Tale of Three Contenders
22 seconds
Australian Open 2024: A Tale of Three Contenders
Steve Garvey: From Baseball Star to Political Arena
2 mins
Steve Garvey: From Baseball Star to Political Arena
Bipartisan Talks Progress on U.S. Border Security: A Closer Look at the Expansion of Migrant Tracking
4 mins
Bipartisan Talks Progress on U.S. Border Security: A Closer Look at the Expansion of Migrant Tracking
Digital Dashboard Launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Enhanced Governance
4 mins
Digital Dashboard Launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Enhanced Governance
PML-N Unveils Candidate Lineup for Lahore, Attaullah Tarar vs Bilawal Bhutto Clash
5 mins
PML-N Unveils Candidate Lineup for Lahore, Attaullah Tarar vs Bilawal Bhutto Clash
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
5 mins
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
Unraveling Corruption in West Bengal: ED Raids TMC Leaders
5 mins
Unraveling Corruption in West Bengal: ED Raids TMC Leaders
RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo Poised for Return after Injury Layoff
7 mins
RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo Poised for Return after Injury Layoff
Chris O'Leary's Impact on Notre Dame Football: Coaching Prowess and Recruitment Success
7 mins
Chris O'Leary's Impact on Notre Dame Football: Coaching Prowess and Recruitment Success
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app