Preterm Infant’s Battle with Jaundice: A Case of Successful Intervention

A 32-week gestation preterm male infant, severely underweight at 930 grams, was born to a mother suffering from pregnancy-induced hypertension. The neonate displayed symptoms of mild respiratory distress, necessitating the use of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) for the first 30 hours post-delivery. Despite testing negative for sepsis and congenital infections, the infant developed clinical jaundice, a condition typically marked by yellowing of a newborn’s skin and eyes due to excess bilirubin in the bloodstream.

Blood Type Incompatibility and Rising Bilirubin

Further examination revealed a blood type incompatibility between the infant and the mother, substantiated by the presence of anti-C and anti-D antibodies, as well as a positive result from a direct Coombs test. The initial total serum bilirubin (TSB) levels were alarmingly high, and despite the implementation of intensive phototherapy, the infant’s TSB continued to ascend, suggesting the consideration of an exchange transfusion.

Treatment Hurdles and the Role of SnMP

However, due to the non-availability of compatible blood and escalating bilirubin levels, the medical team decided to administer a single dose of SnMP (tin mesoporphyrin) under FDA compassionate use approval to prevent kernicterus, a form of brain damage caused by excessive bilirubin. Following the administration of SnMP and continued phototherapy, the infant’s TSB levels began to decline without any rebound hyperbilirubinemia.

The Importance of Early Detection

Recent studies have stressed the importance of early detection and intervention for neonatal hyperbilirubinemia (NHB) and related amino acid metabolism disorders in newborns. It has been found that maternal liver function and certain serum indicators can be independent risk factors for these conditions. Maternal TBA and ALT levels, in particular, have been linked to NHB related amino acid disturbances.