Business

Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition

In the bustling world of business, few are as versatile and dynamic as Justin Nedelman, the CEO of Pressed. With a rich history in the real estate industry, Nedelman has made a remarkable career transition to the restaurant industry, embodying the spirit of continuous growth and excellence. His journey with Pressed, a brand celebrated for its plant-forward nutrition products, is a testament to his commitment to health and business.

From Real Estate to Restaurants

Prior to joining Pressed, Nedelman held the prestigious position of chief real estate officer at FAT Brands. He also co-founded and helmed Eureka! Restaurant Group in California. Under his guidance, the company soared to a staggering $100 million in sales, employing a robust workforce of 1,800.

Forging Ahead with Pressed

Seeing potential in Pressed, Nedelman seized the opportunity to steer the brand towards new horizons. Under his leadership, Pressed has blossomed beyond its initial scope of cold-pressed juices. The brand now boasts a diverse product range, including plant-based milks, smoothies, and soft-serve. The company has a strong retail presence with over 110 stores across 10 states, and products available online and at nearly 3,000 wholesale distribution points, such as Target and Sprouts.

Ambitions and Aspirations

Pressed, formerly known as Pressed Juicery, has undergone a remarkable transformation since its humble beginnings as a small “juice closet” in Los Angeles. Today, it is a company with grand ambitions – to make healthy food more accessible via various channels, including consumer-packaged goods, memberships, and wholesale. Nedelman emphasizes the importance of ease and convenience in accessing Pressed products, streamlining the ordering process for simplicity.

The brand’s mission, “Your Partner for Good,” echoes its dedication to health and wellness. With Nedelman at the helm, Pressed continues to reach for new heights, expanding its growth and outreach.

In other health food news, Tru-Nut, a brand esteemed for their health food products, has broadened their range to include powdered peanut butter, peanut flour, and keto collagen protein powder. These versatile products can add a nutritious and delicious twist to meals, underscoring Tru-Nut’s commitment to using real, wholesome ingredients.

Business Health United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

