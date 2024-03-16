President Tinubu and Rotary International Forge Stronger Ties for Health Initiatives in Nigeria

On March 16, 2024, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria reinforced the government's dedication to health improvement by pledging enhanced collaboration with Rotary International. This partnership aims to bolster efforts in eradicating polio and reducing maternal and infant mortality rates across the nation. Notably, Rotary International's President, Mr. Gordon McInally, alongside other esteemed members, was received in Abuja, marking a significant step towards achieving these health goals.

During the meeting, President Tinubu lauded Rotary International for its pivotal role in eradicating polio in Africa and its contributions towards combating other diseases. Rotary's commitment was further highlighted by a generous grant of 14 million dollars intended to aid the World Health Organization in providing technical assistance for polio surveillance in Nigeria. Tinubu's recognition of Rotary's efforts underscores the importance of collaborative endeavors in tackling health challenges and enhancing the welfare of mothers and children.

Polio Eradication and Beyond

Mr. McInally praised Nigeria's efforts in maintaining its polio-free status, achieved in 2020, and emphasized the global reduction in polio cases, with only 12 reported in 2023. This achievement showcases the effectiveness of persistent vigilance and coordinated efforts in the fight against polio.

Moreover, McInally's offer of honorary Rotary membership to President Tinubu symbolizes a mutual commitment to health initiatives that transcend beyond polio eradication, aiming at reducing infant and maternal mortality rates.