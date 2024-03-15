President Petro Addresses Health Concerns During Public Appearance

President Gustavo Petro's health has faced scrutiny, prompting calls for periodic examinations to assess his fitness for office. Despite proposals in Congress and on social media, no concrete actions have materialized.

Advertisment

Petro's Health Under Scrutiny Amidst Addiction Allegations

From the revelations of his brother, Juan Fernando Petro, who at the time indicated in a television program that the president suffered from the so-called Asperger Syndrome, which is an obsolete term to refer to the autism spectrum, to the revelations of the renowned journalist María Jimena Duzán, who hinted in November 2023 that the ruler would have a serious drug addiction, her health has been scrutinized.

However, on Thursday, March 14, 2024, during an event at the Casa de Nariño, an episode once again raised alarm bells about the president's condition. During the ceremony in which he installed Marirraquel Rodelo as the new judge of the Supreme Court of Justice, Petro was seen with a severe cough, which raised suspicions about whether he had a more complex situation to deal with.

Petro Addresses Health Concerns Amidst Public Appearance

“I have an allergy here, so that's why I cough, my speeches have been suspended, unfortunately,” Petro said, with obvious difficulty expressing himself. However, beyond this, he did not register any other new developments in his condition, since he was able to complete the act. In fact, hours later he was in Arauca, together with the president of the Agrarian Bank, Hernando Chica Zuccardi, to deliver investment loans and working capital.