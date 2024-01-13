en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives’ Health and Economy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:56 am EST
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives’ Health and Economy

In an impactful announcement following his state visit to China, President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives set forth an ambitious plan to revolutionize the national health insurance system, Aasandha. Notably, this plan charts a course towards extending Aasandha’s services beyond the nation’s borders to countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Thailand.

Aasandha: A Beacon of Empowered Healthcare

The extension of Aasandha’s services to the UAE and Thailand is a significant move by President Muizzu. This step is designed to provide Maldivians with access to higher-quality medical care, further elevating the country’s healthcare standards. In addition to this, plans are underway to have Aasandha cover accommodation expenses, making medical treatment abroad a more accessible option for Maldivians.

Reducing Reliance, Increasing Independence

President Muizzu’s plans are not limited to healthcare. He made it clear that efforts are underway to reduce the Maldives’ dependence on a single country for essential goods. Cementing this vision, an agreement with Turkey for the supply of essential commodities has been reached, with the first shipment already ordered. This diversification in import sources is expected to safeguard the country against potential shortages and economic vulnerabilities.

A Compassionate Approach to Social Welfare

Complementing the healthcare and economic reforms, President Muizzu revealed a heartwarming initiative for the upcoming Ramadan. As part of this, the government plans to distribute a 10 kg bag of rice and a 10 kg bag of flour to each household in the country. This quantity is expected to increase in the following year, providing a safety net for families during this holy month.

Moreover, efforts are being made to secure the supply of medicines and consumables from Europe and the United States. This reflects President Muizzu’s comprehensive approach to enhancing the Maldives’ resilience and well-being, thereby painting a promising picture for the island nation’s future.

0
Economy Health International Relations
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
9 mins ago
Pennsylvania's Structural Budget Crisis: A Ticking Time Bomb
As federal support from the COVID-19 pandemic begins to wane, Pennsylvania grapples with a significant structural budget problem. Highlighted by The Pew Charitable Trusts as one of the most populous states struggling with this issue, Pennsylvania’s fiscal trajectory appears fraught with sustainability challenges. The State’s Financial Quagmire States across the nation utilized the temporary federal
Pennsylvania's Structural Budget Crisis: A Ticking Time Bomb
Cyril Ramaphosa Reiterates ANC's Support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara
33 mins ago
Cyril Ramaphosa Reiterates ANC's Support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara
India's Global Influence and Strategic Alliances: An Evolution
37 mins ago
India's Global Influence and Strategic Alliances: An Evolution
Bedford Fire Department to Get New $2.2M Ladder Truck Amid Soaring Inflation
14 mins ago
Bedford Fire Department to Get New $2.2M Ladder Truck Amid Soaring Inflation
Dollar Tree's Pricing Strategy Fuels Growth Amid Inflation
29 mins ago
Dollar Tree's Pricing Strategy Fuels Growth Amid Inflation
UK Prime Minister's Surprise Visit to Kyiv: A Strong Statement of Support
32 mins ago
UK Prime Minister's Surprise Visit to Kyiv: A Strong Statement of Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue
1 min
Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue
ITP and PPP Progress Towards Electoral Understanding Ahead of General Elections
2 mins
ITP and PPP Progress Towards Electoral Understanding Ahead of General Elections
Midwest Sports Schedule Amid Winter Weather and Local Changes
2 mins
Midwest Sports Schedule Amid Winter Weather and Local Changes
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
4 mins
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
4 mins
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
4 mins
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
4 mins
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
4 mins
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
Lansdowne Borough Manager Craig Totaro Replaced in Surprising Council Vote
5 mins
Lansdowne Borough Manager Craig Totaro Replaced in Surprising Council Vote
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
55 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app