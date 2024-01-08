en English
Health

President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital

In a groundbreaking ceremony in Fort Canje Berbice, the President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, announced the construction of a state-of-the-art healthcare facility, the New Amsterdam General Hospital. The US$161 million project is set to revolutionize the regional healthcare infrastructure, establishing a Level Five health facility, signifying a high degree of complexity in medical services.

Revolutionizing Healthcare Services

The hospital, a four-story structure, is expected to house five operating theatres, including one exclusively for cardiac surgeries. It is also equipped with advanced digital X-ray and CT scan machines. The hospital will operate around the clock, providing accident and emergency services. Additionally, the facility will also be equipped for organ transplants and will feature a modern psychiatric facility and a teaching facility. The hospital is part of President Ali’s vision to significantly improve healthcare in Guyana.

Enhancing Regional Healthcare Through Telemedicine

Promising to work within a hub-and-spokes model, the New Amsterdam General Hospital aims to integrate health centers across Region Six through telemedicine. This innovative approach is expected to optimize healthcare delivery, making it more efficient and accessible for the community.

A Glimpse into the Future of Healthcare

The construction of the New Amsterdam General Hospital marks a substantial investment in the region’s healthcare capabilities. It reflects the government’s commitment to providing advanced medical services to the community. The hospital’s construction is expected to be completed within 36 months, with the work being undertaken in collaboration with the European engineering giant, VAMED. Once completed, it will eliminate the need for patients to travel to Georgetown for major surgeries, bringing world-class healthcare closer to home.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

