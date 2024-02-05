President El-Sisi Reviews Progress on National Health Projects in Egypt

In a significant meeting, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Prime Minister Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, and Minister of Health and Population Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar examined the progress of national health projects currently underway. This notable gathering underscores Egypt's commitment to boosting its healthcare infrastructure and improving the wellbeing of its citizens.

Major Health Projects Underway

The projects discussed included the transformation of the Nasser Institute into a global medical city, the creation of the new Central Laboratories Headquarters, and the expansion of Menouf Cancer Hospital and Om El-Masreyyin Hospital. Furthermore, plans for a state-of-the-art Medical City in the New Administrative Capital were brought to table.

Impactful State-Funded Treatment Programs

The meeting also shed light on state-funded treatment programs that issued over four million treatment decisions in 2023. These initiatives, costing a colossal 22 billion Egyptian pounds, positively impacted around 2.5 million patients. El-Sisi and his team discussed the success of initiatives like ending surgery waitlists, which have remarkably completed over two million operations.

Support to Gaza Strip and Investment Incentives

El-Sisi was notified about Egypt's medical support to the Gaza Strip, with referral hospitals providing treatment to over 2200 injured and executing more than 1,200 surgeries. The discussion also covered the investment incentives rolled out by the cabinet for the health sector. These incentives aim to stimulate healthcare investments, increase hospital bed count to match international standards, and attract further investments to broaden hospitals and healthcare facilities.

President El-Sisi underlined the necessity of immediate application of these incentives and the continuation of delivering high-quality medical services to citizens, particularly the underprivileged. He also updated on the latest efforts to finalize the formulation of family-related draft laws, including the Personal Status Law for Christian citizens, and the digital integration strategy between judicial authorities. He urged for a deeper community dialogue to achieve the desired goals for the benefit of the Egyptian family and public interest.