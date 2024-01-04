President Biden’s Skin Cancer Battle: Environment, Sunburn, and Political Backlash

In February 2023, the United States found itself holding its collective breath as President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced their diagnoses of basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer. The news ruffled the nation’s feathers, more so when it was revealed that they would be undergoing a surgical procedure known as Mohs surgery, recognized for its efficacy in removing cancerous lesions with minimal risk.

President Biden’s Environmental Exposures

The diagnosis led President Biden to reflect on his early life environmental exposures, which he suspects may have contributed to his skin condition. The President reminisced about the significant pollution in Delaware during his youth, describing vividly how oil slicks would often lead to car windshields being coated with a disconcerting layer of grime. This narrative implies that the environmental conditions he endured could have had a lasting impact on his health, drawing attention to the long-term effects of environmental hazards.

Sunburn Raises Concerns

However, concerns were reignited when President Biden was spotted with severe sunburn after a 7-day vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Considering that he had skin cancerous lesions removed earlier in the year, the sight of the President exposed to the sun for such a prolonged period raised eyebrows. Experts warn that sunburn increases the risk of skin cancer, including melanoma, underlining the importance of sun protection.

Political Backlash Amid Health Concerns

The President’s vacation wasn’t without controversy. The property where he stayed, a home of Democratic Party donors, is usually available on Airbnb for $896 per night and has a history of hosting esteemed guests, including the President himself. The trip, however, faced criticism from House Republican lawmakers, who chastised Biden for his getaway amidst the ongoing border crisis. As the political heat rages on, Biden continues to undergo regular skin screenings as part of his health checks, reminding us all of the fragility of health, even for those in the highest echelons of power.