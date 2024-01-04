en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

President Biden’s Skin Cancer Battle: Environment, Sunburn, and Political Backlash

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
President Biden’s Skin Cancer Battle: Environment, Sunburn, and Political Backlash

In February 2023, the United States found itself holding its collective breath as President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced their diagnoses of basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer. The news ruffled the nation’s feathers, more so when it was revealed that they would be undergoing a surgical procedure known as Mohs surgery, recognized for its efficacy in removing cancerous lesions with minimal risk.

President Biden’s Environmental Exposures

The diagnosis led President Biden to reflect on his early life environmental exposures, which he suspects may have contributed to his skin condition. The President reminisced about the significant pollution in Delaware during his youth, describing vividly how oil slicks would often lead to car windshields being coated with a disconcerting layer of grime. This narrative implies that the environmental conditions he endured could have had a lasting impact on his health, drawing attention to the long-term effects of environmental hazards.

Sunburn Raises Concerns

However, concerns were reignited when President Biden was spotted with severe sunburn after a 7-day vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Considering that he had skin cancerous lesions removed earlier in the year, the sight of the President exposed to the sun for such a prolonged period raised eyebrows. Experts warn that sunburn increases the risk of skin cancer, including melanoma, underlining the importance of sun protection.

Political Backlash Amid Health Concerns

The President’s vacation wasn’t without controversy. The property where he stayed, a home of Democratic Party donors, is usually available on Airbnb for $896 per night and has a history of hosting esteemed guests, including the President himself. The trip, however, faced criticism from House Republican lawmakers, who chastised Biden for his getaway amidst the ongoing border crisis. As the political heat rages on, Biden continues to undergo regular skin screenings as part of his health checks, reminding us all of the fragility of health, even for those in the highest echelons of power.

0
Health United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
15 seconds ago
Alkylated Hyaluronic Acid: A Game-Changer for Skin Health, Finds Japanese Study
A groundbreaking study by Japanese researchers from Rohto Pharmaceutical and Saga University has shed new light on the role of alkylated hyaluronic acid in promoting normal skin formation, particularly under dry conditions that can compromise the skin’s barrier function. The findings of this research have significant implications for the skincare industry, potentially paving the way
Alkylated Hyaluronic Acid: A Game-Changer for Skin Health, Finds Japanese Study
New Year's Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet
6 mins ago
New Year's Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet
Em Rusciano Spotlights Perimenopause, Urges Women to Prioritize Health
8 mins ago
Em Rusciano Spotlights Perimenopause, Urges Women to Prioritize Health
Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island
1 min ago
Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island
Laser Hair Removal: An Expert’s Guide to Safety Measures
1 min ago
Laser Hair Removal: An Expert’s Guide to Safety Measures
Elderly Fan's Love for Jelly Roll Leads to Memorable Encounter
4 mins ago
Elderly Fan's Love for Jelly Roll Leads to Memorable Encounter
Latest Headlines
World News
Chesaning Triumphs Over Bridgeport in High School Basketball Showdown
12 seconds
Chesaning Triumphs Over Bridgeport in High School Basketball Showdown
San Francisco Dons Favored in Upcoming Clash with Pacific Tigers
14 seconds
San Francisco Dons Favored in Upcoming Clash with Pacific Tigers
Alkylated Hyaluronic Acid: A Game-Changer for Skin Health, Finds Japanese Study
15 seconds
Alkylated Hyaluronic Acid: A Game-Changer for Skin Health, Finds Japanese Study
Princess Lunar: The Racehorse's Return A Year After Dramatic Escape
47 seconds
Princess Lunar: The Racehorse's Return A Year After Dramatic Escape
Yale Triumphs Over Howard in Competitive Basketball Encounter
51 seconds
Yale Triumphs Over Howard in Competitive Basketball Encounter
Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island
1 min
Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island
Bettendorf Rings in New Political Era as Mayor, Council Members Take Oath
1 min
Bettendorf Rings in New Political Era as Mayor, Council Members Take Oath
Tampa Bay's Vasilevskiy: A Titan Struggling to Find His Form
1 min
Tampa Bay's Vasilevskiy: A Titan Struggling to Find His Form
Laser Hair Removal: An Expert’s Guide to Safety Measures
1 min
Laser Hair Removal: An Expert’s Guide to Safety Measures
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app