en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

President Biden Re-nominates Vivek Murthy for WHO Executive Board Role

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
President Biden Re-nominates Vivek Murthy for WHO Executive Board Role

President Joe Biden has re-nominated the Indian-American Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, to represent the United States on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) executive board. The White House resubmitted Murthy’s nomination, which has been pending in the Senate since October 2022.

A Dual Role

Murthy will continue to fulfill his duties as the Surgeon General of the United States while assuming this additional international role. As the 21st Surgeon General, a position he first held under the former President Barack Obama and regained in March 2021, Murthy has made significant contributions to public health.

Health Priorities

Murthy’s focus areas include countering health misinformation, addressing the youth mental health crisis, supporting the well-being of health workers, and tackling social isolation and loneliness. His vision is to establish a healthier nation through scientifically informed guidance and resources.

Leadership and Legacy

As the Vice Admiral of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, Murthy leads a uniformed service of over 6,000 dedicated public health officers, serving the most underserved and vulnerable populations. Born to immigrant parents from Karnataka, India, and raised in Miami, Murthy holds degrees from Harvard, the Yale School of Medicine, and the Yale School of Management. Before his government service, Murthy co-founded VISIONS, an HIV/AIDS educational organization, and the Swasthya Project, which trained women in rural India to become community health workers. With his reappointment to the WHO executive board, he continues his journey as the first Surgeon General of Indian descent, shaping health policies on a global scale.

0
Health India United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
5 mins ago
Inflation Rates Fall in November, Government Eyes Supermarket Code of Conduct
The November inflation rate in Australia has registered a significant decrease, falling to 4.3% from the previous month’s rate of 4.9%, undercutting economists’ forecast of 4.4%. Despite this overall decrease, some sectors continue to record an upward trajectory in their prices. The housing sector has seen costs spike by 6.6% compared to the previous year,
Inflation Rates Fall in November, Government Eyes Supermarket Code of Conduct
Tragic Neglect in Sacramento County Jail: The Norman Fisher Jr. Case
9 mins ago
Tragic Neglect in Sacramento County Jail: The Norman Fisher Jr. Case
Jelena Dokic Cancels Appearances Amidst Health Concerns and Criticism of Body Shaming
11 mins ago
Jelena Dokic Cancels Appearances Amidst Health Concerns and Criticism of Body Shaming
Lubbock County Breaks Ground on New State-of-the-Art Medical Examiner's Office
7 mins ago
Lubbock County Breaks Ground on New State-of-the-Art Medical Examiner's Office
Personal Trauma Meets Professional Duty: Nurse's Nephews Injured in Israeli Bombing
8 mins ago
Personal Trauma Meets Professional Duty: Nurse's Nephews Injured in Israeli Bombing
Risks of DIY Dental Hacks Trending on TikTok: Professionals Urge Caution
8 mins ago
Risks of DIY Dental Hacks Trending on TikTok: Professionals Urge Caution
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida GOP Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Criminalize Accusations of Discrimination, Posing Threat to Free Speech
22 seconds
Florida GOP Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Criminalize Accusations of Discrimination, Posing Threat to Free Speech
Ranking the NFL Playoff Teams' Chances for Super Bowl 58: A Detailed Analysis
2 mins
Ranking the NFL Playoff Teams' Chances for Super Bowl 58: A Detailed Analysis
Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Tale of Triumphs and Postponements
2 mins
Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Tale of Triumphs and Postponements
Creighton Bluejays Triumph Over DePaul Blue Demons in College Basketball Game
4 mins
Creighton Bluejays Triumph Over DePaul Blue Demons in College Basketball Game
Nebraska Triumphs over Purdue in Collegiate Basketball Clash
4 mins
Nebraska Triumphs over Purdue in Collegiate Basketball Clash
Spring Valley Man Convicted for Attempted Murder; Faces Seven Years
4 mins
Spring Valley Man Convicted for Attempted Murder; Faces Seven Years
High School Boys' Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Landscape
4 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Landscape
Nebraska Secures Historic Victory Over Purdue in College Basketball
5 mins
Nebraska Secures Historic Victory Over Purdue in College Basketball
Inflation Rates Fall in November, Government Eyes Supermarket Code of Conduct
5 mins
Inflation Rates Fall in November, Government Eyes Supermarket Code of Conduct
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
1 hour
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
9 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app