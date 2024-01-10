President Biden Re-nominates Vivek Murthy for WHO Executive Board Role

President Joe Biden has re-nominated the Indian-American Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, to represent the United States on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) executive board. The White House resubmitted Murthy’s nomination, which has been pending in the Senate since October 2022.

A Dual Role

Murthy will continue to fulfill his duties as the Surgeon General of the United States while assuming this additional international role. As the 21st Surgeon General, a position he first held under the former President Barack Obama and regained in March 2021, Murthy has made significant contributions to public health.

Health Priorities

Murthy’s focus areas include countering health misinformation, addressing the youth mental health crisis, supporting the well-being of health workers, and tackling social isolation and loneliness. His vision is to establish a healthier nation through scientifically informed guidance and resources.

Leadership and Legacy

As the Vice Admiral of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, Murthy leads a uniformed service of over 6,000 dedicated public health officers, serving the most underserved and vulnerable populations. Born to immigrant parents from Karnataka, India, and raised in Miami, Murthy holds degrees from Harvard, the Yale School of Medicine, and the Yale School of Management. Before his government service, Murthy co-founded VISIONS, an HIV/AIDS educational organization, and the Swasthya Project, which trained women in rural India to become community health workers. With his reappointment to the WHO executive board, he continues his journey as the first Surgeon General of Indian descent, shaping health policies on a global scale.