President Alvi Praises Indus Hospital's AABB Accreditation, Stresses on Preventive Health Measures

President Dr. Arif Alvi has lauded the Indus Hospital for its recent achievement of being accredited by the Association for Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB). The recognition, which marks a significant milestone in the field of healthcare in Pakistan, underscores the hospital's commitment to maintaining high standards, particularly in the realm of blood banking.

Preventive Health Measures and Safe Blood Transfusion

Emphasizing the importance of preventive health measures, President Alvi articulated the need for safe blood transfusion practices to combat various diseases in the country. The President also shed light on critical health issues such as malnutrition, obesity, mental health, and breast cancer. He expressed grave concern over the dire shortage of safe blood and urged citizens to contribute towards addressing this gap through increased blood and organ donation.

Changing Cultural Attitudes and Engaging in Politics

President Alvi underscored the necessity for a shift in cultural attitudes towards organ donation. He also encouraged medical professionals to engage actively in politics to usher in improvements in the healthcare system. This involvement, he suggested, would be instrumental in shaping health policies that are sensitive to the needs of the public.

Accolades for COVID-19 and Polio Management

Dr. Alvi also commended the country's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its commendable efforts in eradicating Polio. He noted that effective data collection and information sharing were pivotal in overcoming these health challenges.

Education Concerns and the Role of Mosques

Shifting focus to educational concerns, the President highlighted that nearly 44% of children were out of school. He discussed the potential role of mosques and Ulemas in promoting education, suggesting a project that would utilize these religious institutions for educational purposes.

Accreditation Celebration and Philanthropy

Dr Abdul Bari Khan, President of the Indus Hospital and Health Network, celebrated the hospital's achievement as the first in the country to receive AABB accreditation. President Alvi was informed about the hospital network's services, including the provision of safe blood to three million patients, and expressed his appreciation for the hospital's management and philanthropic supporters.