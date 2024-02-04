Presenteeism Post-Pandemic: A Deep-Dive Into Health-First Workplace Culture

Presenteeism, the act of working while ill, continues to be prevalent even in the aftermath of a pandemic. Despite the increased focus on health and well-being, a staggering 71% of the workforce in Southeast Asia did not take sick leave when required, as per a 2022 survey by Milieu involving over 6,000 employees. This practice, motivated by deep work engagement, an unsupportive environment, and anxiety about a mounting workload, can lead to decreased productivity, extended illness durations, and potential burnout.

The Roots of Presenteeism

Prior to the pandemic, rigid school attendance policies may have ingrained the habit of working through illness in young people. This mindset, once carried into the workplace, encourages presenteeism, with employees frequently choosing to ignore their health for fear of falling behind or being perceived as uncommitted.

Addressing the Issue

Addressing presenteeism requires a reassessment of work norms and the cultivation of a health-oriented environment. Employers must provide clear policies and benefits that reassure employees of the importance of their health and well-being. The aim should be to create a workplace where employees feel secure about prioritizing their health over work.

Discrepancies in Perception

An interesting finding from the Milieu survey was a discrepancy between employer and employee perceptions of when to return to work after illness, hinting at subtle yet powerful workplace pressures. This personal experience of feeling compelled to work despite illness underscores the need for setting boundaries between dedication and self-compromise. It also illuminates the need to redefine productivity to include community well-being, thus placing an equal emphasis on health as on work.