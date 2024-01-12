en English
Health

Preply Survey Sheds Light on the Ineffectiveness of Cliched Support Phrases During Grief

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:07 am EST
Preply Survey Sheds Light on the Ineffectiveness of Cliched Support Phrases During Grief

In the labyrinth of human emotions, grief stands as an inevitable reality. Yet, navigating through it, offering comfort, or even articulating empathy often puts us in a quandary. A recent survey by Preply, a global language learning platform, shines a light on this conundrum, revealing that 60 percent of the respondents have received cliched and insincere phrases in an attempt to offer solace during their moments of grief.

Empty Echoes of Empathy

The study shows that well-meaning phrases, aimed at offering comfort, often end up as hollow echoes that minimize the person’s suffering. Phrases like ‘Everything happens for a reason,’ ‘They’re in a better place now,’ and ‘Time heals all wounds‘ were observed to be more for the comfort of the speaker than the receiver. These seemingly supportive expressions, rather than providing relief, often feel trite and insincere to the bereaved.

The Relativity of Receiving Comfort

On the other end of the spectrum, some individuals found phrases like ‘I’m here for you‘ and ‘I’m so sorry for your loss‘ to be comforting, underscoring that personal preferences in receiving comfort vary widely. The effectiveness of words of solace is often contingent on the receiver’s state of mind, their relationship with the person expressing empathy, and the nature of the loss.

Navigating Grief: Advice from an Expert

Dr. Melissa Flint, a clinical psychologist specializing in grief and bereavement, emphasizes that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach in offering comfort during times of loss. ‘No single phrase is universally helpful,’ she asserts, suggesting a shift in focus from words to actions. Flint proposes gestures of kindness such as leaving notes, dropping off groceries, or walking the person’s dog, as ways of showing support. ‘True support,’ Flint elucidates, ‘is about being present and supportive, rather than offering platitudes.’

Health Human Rights Society
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

