Preoperative Carbohydrate Loading: A Potential Game-Changer in Surgical Stress Resilience

A new study has cast a spotlight on the potential benefits of preoperative carbohydrate loading in surgical stress resilience, utilising a 50% sucrose-water solution and a group of male and female C57BL/6J mice. The findings offer a promising lead in optimising Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols with significant implications for surgical outcomes.

Carbohydrate Loading and Surgical Stress Resilience

The investigation, which involved administering a high carbohydrate (HC) solution to mice for one week prior to right nephrectomy and unilateral left kidney ischemia-reperfusion injury (IRI), resulted in several notable observations. Post-surgery, the mice on a HC diet displayed improved renal function, evidenced by reduced serum urea and creatinine levels, improved glomerular filtration rate, less tissue necrosis, and lower lipid peroxidation. These benefits were universally noted across different sexes and ages, including in aged male mice.

Survival Advantage and Decreased Liver Damage

Further, the preoperative HC regimen conferred a significant survival advantage following severe renal ischemia. In a hepatic IRI model, it also brought about a reduction in liver damage. The carbohydrate loading led to a voluntary reduction in solid food intake and increased water intake, thereby causing a significant hike in total energy intake relative to body weight.

Inducing Metabolic Changes Through Protein Dilution

The study speculated that the benefits accruing from carbohydrate loading might stem from the dilution of protein intake. It was observed that no additional protection from IRI was seen in mice fed a low-protein diet along with HC. After one week of HC, there was a significant increase in serum Fibroblast Growth Factor 21 (FGF21) levels, a marker associated with protein restriction and metabolic adaptations. The FGF21 increase was independent of hydrogen sulfide production, which has been linked to stress resistance under dietary restriction.

In conclusion, the study underscores the potential of short-term carbohydrate loading in boosting surgical stress resilience. It achieves this by reducing protein intake and triggering metabolic changes through increased FGF21 levels. As we continue to refine our understanding of these mechanisms, our ability to optimise ERAS protocols and improve surgical outcomes will only increase.