Health

Prenatal Weather Conditions May Influence Children’s Blood Pressure, Study Suggests

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:31 am EST
Prenatal Weather Conditions May Influence Children's Blood Pressure, Study Suggests

Emerging research under the LongITools project has unveiled the potential influence of prenatal weather conditions on the trajectory of blood pressure changes in children. The study, spearheaded by Dr. Ana Goncalves Soares, scrutinized the impact of various urban environmental elements on blood pressure variations from childhood to early adulthood.

Unveiling the Correlation: Weather and Blood Pressure

The research utilized repeated blood pressure measurements from over 7,000 participants, aged 3 to 24, from the Children of the 90s study in Bristol. The study found a correlation between higher relative humidity during pregnancy and a faster increase in blood pressure in children. Conversely, exposure to higher temperatures prenatally was associated with a slower increase in children’s blood pressure from ages 3 to 10.

Delving Deeper: The Role of Other Environmental Factors

Further analyses were conducted with four independent European cohorts totaling over 9,000 individuals in Finland, France, and the Netherlands. Of the 43 different urban environmental measures studied, only outdoor temperature and humidity during pregnancy demonstrated a significant influence on childhood blood pressure changes. The UK cohort data indicated that higher air pollution levels were associated with a quicker increase in diastolic blood pressure in childhood and a slower increase during adolescence. However, these findings were not replicated in other cohorts.

Implications and Future Directions

The study stressed the absence of an association between other urban environmental exposures and blood pressure changes. Dr. Ana Goncalves Soares, the lead researcher, underscored the importance of this study in understanding the long-term cardiovascular health implications of prenatal environmental exposures. The aim of this research is to inform strategies for preventing cardiovascular diseases in adulthood.

0
Health Science & Technology United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

