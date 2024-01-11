en English
Health

Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat

A pregnant woman from Londonderry, Northern Ireland, is grappling with a severe water ingress issue in her flat provided by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE). The woman, who wishes to retain her anonymity, had to abandon her home in the Caw area before Christmas. This drastic measure was taken after her 22-month-old daughter fell seriously ill, a condition she attributes to the damp conditions in the property.

Visible Mould and Persistent Dampness

Within the confines of her home, mould growth had taken over her child’s cot and bouncer, and videos reveal puddles accumulating on the floor. Despite the NIHE’s attempts to rectify the problem by cutting through the walls, the dampness stubbornly persisted. This has had a damaging effect on the woman’s belongings, with items such as a suitcase bearing the brunt of the damp conditions.

Health Concerns and Anti-social Behaviour

The woman’s concerns extend beyond the physical damage. She is deeply troubled about the potential health implications for her family, especially with the impending arrival of a new baby in nine weeks. The distressing situation is further complicated by the anti-social behavior in her vicinity. Smashed windows and graffiti near her property are testament to this unsettling environment.

A Plea for Help and NIHE’s Response

DUP councillor Julie Middleton has come forward to support the woman, emphasizing the urgency of resolving the issue due to its impact on the family’s health and well-being. The NIHE, on the other hand, maintains that recent inspections have revealed no evidence of damp. They have claimed to have added insulation and carried out minor repairs. However, a planned roof inspection, a possible key to understanding the dampness, was postponed due to frost. The NIHE has reiterated their commitment to working with the tenant to resolve the issues and provide necessary advice and guidance. Yet, the expectant mother remains concerned, feeling helpless and at her wits’ end.

United Kingdom
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

