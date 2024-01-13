Pregnant Teen Brutally Attacked in East Delhi; Police Detain Suspects

In a harrowing incident that unfolded in the early hours of Thursday, a 19-year-old pregnant woman was found brutally attacked in Mayur Vihar, a residential district in east Delhi. The unidentified victim was discovered near the fire brigade office in Chilla village, presenting a grim sight with multiple stab wounds to her face and abdomen. The woman’s damaged mobile phone, the silent witness to the assault was also found at the scene.

Immediate Medical Attention and Police Action

Following the discovery, the severely injured woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is currently under the care of specialists. The hospital reports indicate that she is now in a stable condition, and ongoing tests are being conducted to check the health of the foetus. In the wake of the brutal attack, the police registered an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Diligent Investigation Underway

The law enforcement authorities have swung into action, detaining at least a dozen individuals for questioning. Based on preliminary findings, the police suspect that the assailants were known to the victim. As part of the rigorous investigation, the victim’s damaged phone is being examined for potential evidence. The woman, who is employed at an ayurveda centre, was reportedly returning home from work on Wednesday night when the attack took place.

A Community in Shock

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Mayur Vihar community, where the victim resides with her family. Neighbours and colleagues express their disbelief at the violence inflicted on the young woman, who was simply returning home from her job. As the investigation continues, the community is left grappling with fear and uncertainty, hoping for justice in this heinous crime.