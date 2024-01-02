en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study

In a recent study aimed at identifying the predictive factors of hospitalization and emergency room (ER) visits among children with asthma, researchers found that uncontrolled childhood asthma, determined by a Childhood Asthma Control Test (C-ACT) score of less than 19, was linked to increased ER visits and hospitalizations. The study was conducted among children and their caregivers attending primary health care clinics in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia.

Identifying Risk Factors for Increased Hospital and ER Visits

The study identified various risk factors associated with increased hospital and ER visits. These included lack of physician follow-up, frequent use of short-acting beta-agonists, exposure to smoke and household pets, and poor asthma control. The research underscored the importance of delivering affordable asthma care services, comprehensive education for parents and children, and effective symptom management to reduce asthma exacerbations and enhance children’s quality of life.

Global Prevalence of Respiratory Allergies

The study also highlighted the worldwide prevalence of respiratory allergies, with rhinitis being the most common allergy globally, followed by asthma and food allergies. The rise in respiratory allergies in recent decades is attributed to changes in the environment and immune system. Factors such as aeroallergens, weather, pollen, dietary deficiencies, infections, allergic hypersensitivity, and obesity are cited as contributing factors.

Asthma: A Global Health Concern

Asthma symptoms, including coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness, are more common at night and in early morning, as well as during specific seasons. Asthma is a significant noncommunicable disease that impacts millions worldwide and has a substantial effect on well-being and quality of life. In 2019, the United States reported 25.1 million people with asthma, including 5.1 million children. Asthma exacerbations, often instigated by viral infections, result in missed school days, ER visits, and hospitalizations. This emphasizes the need for identifying and managing risk factors to reduce these events.

0
Health
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares

By Safak Costu

Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery

By Rafia Tasleem

Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed

By Geeta Pillai

2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology

By Waqas Arain

Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis o ...
@Health · 16 mins
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis o ...
heart comment 0
Preventive Health Screenings: A Necessity for Women Over 30

By Israel Ojoko

Preventive Health Screenings: A Necessity for Women Over 30
Celebrating the Multifaceted Health Benefits of Walnuts

By Wojciech Zylm

Celebrating the Multifaceted Health Benefits of Walnuts
Healthcare Decisions: Reconsidering the Age for Colonoscopies Amid Rising Costs and Insurance Challenges

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Healthcare Decisions: Reconsidering the Age for Colonoscopies Amid Rising Costs and Insurance Challenges
Australia Faces Uphill Battle Enforcing E-Cigarette Import Ban

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Faces Uphill Battle Enforcing E-Cigarette Import Ban
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
9 seconds
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
9 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
12 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
13 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
14 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
14 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
16 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
16 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
16 mins
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
33 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app