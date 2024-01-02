Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study

In a recent study aimed at identifying the predictive factors of hospitalization and emergency room (ER) visits among children with asthma, researchers found that uncontrolled childhood asthma, determined by a Childhood Asthma Control Test (C-ACT) score of less than 19, was linked to increased ER visits and hospitalizations. The study was conducted among children and their caregivers attending primary health care clinics in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia.

Identifying Risk Factors for Increased Hospital and ER Visits

The study identified various risk factors associated with increased hospital and ER visits. These included lack of physician follow-up, frequent use of short-acting beta-agonists, exposure to smoke and household pets, and poor asthma control. The research underscored the importance of delivering affordable asthma care services, comprehensive education for parents and children, and effective symptom management to reduce asthma exacerbations and enhance children’s quality of life.

Global Prevalence of Respiratory Allergies

The study also highlighted the worldwide prevalence of respiratory allergies, with rhinitis being the most common allergy globally, followed by asthma and food allergies. The rise in respiratory allergies in recent decades is attributed to changes in the environment and immune system. Factors such as aeroallergens, weather, pollen, dietary deficiencies, infections, allergic hypersensitivity, and obesity are cited as contributing factors.

Asthma: A Global Health Concern

Asthma symptoms, including coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness, are more common at night and in early morning, as well as during specific seasons. Asthma is a significant noncommunicable disease that impacts millions worldwide and has a substantial effect on well-being and quality of life. In 2019, the United States reported 25.1 million people with asthma, including 5.1 million children. Asthma exacerbations, often instigated by viral infections, result in missed school days, ER visits, and hospitalizations. This emphasizes the need for identifying and managing risk factors to reduce these events.