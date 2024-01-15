PREDICT v3.0: A More Accurate Tool for Breast Cancer Prognosis

In a significant stride towards refining prognostic information for breast cancer patients, the PREDICT breast model has been upgraded to version 3.0. The updated model, which utilizes a more comprehensive dataset of patients diagnosed between 2000 and 2017, aims to fine-tune the hazard ratio estimates for existing variables and factor in the effects of radiotherapy and chemotherapy on mortality.

PREDICT v3.0: A Leap Forward

The new model acknowledges the impact of the diagnosis year on prognosis, signifying advancements in treatment techniques over the years. A multivariable fractional polynomial model was employed for fitting, with data from the Eastern Cancer Registry mirroring a good fit for tumor size and mortality hazard functions.

Compared to its predecessor, PREDICT v2.2, the updated model displayed improved calibration, with predictions of breast cancer-specific mortality within 10% of observed values in both development and validation datasets. Nevertheless, the model slightly under-predicted non-breast cancer mortality in validation sets.

Implications for Patient Care

Reclassification under the new model revealed that 13% of cases would be categorized into different risk groups compared to the older version. This improved discrimination by PREDICT v3.0 signals its potential to furnish more accurate prognostic information for patients with breast cancer, thereby facilitating the customization of treatment strategies based on the anticipated benefits of adjuvant chemotherapy.

Additional Research

In parallel research, scientists identified 921 rodent mammary carcinogens that may induce mammary tumors, thereby increasing breast cancer risk in humans. These carcinogens were identified using databases from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and ToxCast from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Another study discussed the use of deep learning techniques for analyzing histopathological images to detect breast cancer. A proposed ensemble deep transfer convolutional neural network demonstrated a promising accuracy of 97.72% for multiclass classification and 99.2% for the binary task on the benchmark BreaKHis dataset.

Other researchers examined a mathematical model of breast cancer treatment that combines an oral oestrogen receptor inhibitor with a selective inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinases, confirming the efficacy of the two treatments when combined.