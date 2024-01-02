en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Precision Medicine: A New Dawn for Autoimmune Disease Treatment

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
Precision Medicine: A New Dawn for Autoimmune Disease Treatment

In an era where precision medicine promises a personalized approach to healthcare, Patti Schulte’s experience with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) reveals a disconcerting reality. Schulte, prescribed the ineffective TNF inhibitor drug Remicade instead of the recommended Orencia by her insurer, suffered a severe allergic reaction and deteriorating health. Schulte’s case vividly illustrates the problem of insurers and pharmacy benefit managers dictating drug prescriptions, risking a ‘trial-and-error’ scenario for patients.

Changing the Landscape of Autoimmune Disease Treatment

This disturbing trend could potentially change with the advent of PrismRA, a blood test designed to identify RA patients unlikely to respond to TNF inhibitors. PrismRA adopts a predictive model, a beacon of hope for those battling autoimmune diseases, covered by Medicare since October 15. This test could trigger a revolution in precision medicine for autoimmune diseases, drastically reducing the time patients spend suffering on ineffective drugs.

The Complexities of Adoption

However, the path to embracing tests like PrismRA is fraught with challenges. The pharmaceutical industry’s dependence on rebates and the introduction of biosimilars complicate matters. Pharmaceutical titans like AbbVie, maker of Humira, leverage rebates to maintain their market stronghold, even when their drugs are not the most effective option for all patients.

The Potential of Precision Medicine

Despite these hurdles, precision medicine’s potential in autoimmune disease treatment is gaining momentum. It holds the promise of personalizing drug therapy, paving the way for improved patient outcomes. The case of Patti Schulte serves as a stark reminder of why this shift is urgently needed, underscoring the human cost of a one-size-fits-all approach.

0
Health
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: A Fight for Precision Medicine Amid Insurer Interference

By BNN Correspondents

Deciphering COVID-19's Spread in India: A District-Level Analysis

By Rafia Tasleem

Insurance Influence on Arthritis Medication: A Call for Precision Medicine

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Navigating the Complexities of Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: The Rol ...
@Health · 2 mins
Navigating the Complexities of Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: The Rol ...
heart comment 0
Palestinian Health Crisis Intensifies: Cancer Patient Deaths and Hospital Closure Highlight Urgent Need for Intervention

By Hadeel Hashem

Palestinian Health Crisis Intensifies: Cancer Patient Deaths and Hospital Closure Highlight Urgent Need for Intervention
Wyoming Health Fairs to Host Health & Wellness Expo

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Wyoming Health Fairs to Host Health & Wellness Expo
The Battle for Precision Medicine in Treating Autoimmune Diseases: A Case Study

By Saboor Bayat

The Battle for Precision Medicine in Treating Autoimmune Diseases: A Case Study
The PrismRA Blood Test: A Step Towards Personalized Medicine in Autoimmune Disease Treatment

By Wojciech Zylm

The PrismRA Blood Test: A Step Towards Personalized Medicine in Autoimmune Disease Treatment
Latest Headlines
World News
New York: The 2024 Political Battleground
15 seconds
New York: The 2024 Political Battleground
AEW Star Mark Briscoe Eyes TNT Championship: A New Contender Emerges
51 seconds
AEW Star Mark Briscoe Eyes TNT Championship: A New Contender Emerges
Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study
57 seconds
Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study
BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh
1 min
BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
1 min
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
1 min
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: A Fight for Precision Medicine Amid Insurer Interference
1 min
Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: A Fight for Precision Medicine Amid Insurer Interference
Gaelic Football Teams Set the Stage for 2024 Season: Struggles, Triumphs, and Aspirations
1 min
Gaelic Football Teams Set the Stage for 2024 Season: Struggles, Triumphs, and Aspirations
ARTICLE 19 Issues Safety Guidelines for Journalists amid Election Coverage
1 min
ARTICLE 19 Issues Safety Guidelines for Journalists amid Election Coverage
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
52 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
56 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
59 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app