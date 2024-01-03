en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Prebiotics Reveal Potential in Enhancing Iron Absorption in Infants; Nuchev Launches New Product

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 am EST
Prebiotics Reveal Potential in Enhancing Iron Absorption in Infants; Nuchev Launches New Product

A groundbreaking study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has underscored the potential of prebiotics, namely galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) and fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS), in enhancing iron absorption in infants when incorporated into iron-fortified cereal. The study also points to a reduction in negative impacts on the gut microbiome and inflammation, marking a significant stride in infant nutrition.

Unveiling the Power of Prebiotics in Infant Nutrition

The collaborative research, involving scientists from ETH Zurich, the University of Oxford, and other institutions, suggests that this may be the first instance of increased iron absorption facilitated by a single dose of prebiotics in infants. The study involved 191 Kenyan infants who were assigned to consume iron-fortified cereal with varying levels of GOS/FOS or without prebiotics for a period of three weeks.

Results indicated a 26% fractional iron absorption (FIA) in the prebiotic groups. This figure was 60% higher than that observed in the non-prebiotic group. Additionally, infants in the prebiotic groups showed higher levels of beneficial Lactobacillus sp. and lower levels of harmful Enterobacteriaceae sp. and other pathogens.

Decoding the Mechanisms Behind the Benefits

The potential mechanisms for these effects include increased production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) and lactic acid, stimulation of enterocytes, and reduction in inflammation. The research underscores the importance of optimizing iron-fortification strategies to provide the lowest effective iron dose while maximizing absorption and minimizing adverse effects.

Stepping Up Infant Nutrition: Nuchev’s New Product

In a related development, Nuchev has launched Oli6 Immunity+, a full cream milk powder product that incorporates bovine-sourced colostrum, rich in minerals. These minerals support heart and bone health while aiding the development of the immune system. The product also contains immunity-boosting vitamins A and D, alongside lactoferrin, a protein present in colostrum that plays a crucial role in regulating iron absorption and protecting against infections.

Available in Australia and China via cross-border e-commerce channels, the company is eager to explore opportunities in Southeast Asia. Nuchev’s strategic distribution partnership with H&S Group, the exclusive distributor of Nuchev products in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Vietnam, has been instrumental to the product’s successful development. The bovine product is the first creation under this agreement.

0
Health Kenya Science & Technology
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Makar Sankranti: A Celebration Infused with Ancient Nutritional Wisdom

By Rafia Tasleem

The Rise of the Sober Curious: A New Year, A Healthier Lifestyle

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Reality of Panic Attacks: A Personal Journey

By Wojciech Zylm

Uncovering the Link Between Childhood NHL, EBV, and HIV: A Study from Uganda

By Hadeel Hashem

Bhai Khan Welfare Association: A Beacon of Hope in Hyderabad ...
@Education · 4 mins
Bhai Khan Welfare Association: A Beacon of Hope in Hyderabad ...
heart comment 0
LEAPD Index: A New Pathway in EEG Cognitive Assessment

By Nitish Verma

LEAPD Index: A New Pathway in EEG Cognitive Assessment
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health

By Israel Ojoko

Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
New MaxiVision Super Speciality Eye Hospital Opens in Tamil Nadu

By Rafia Tasleem

New MaxiVision Super Speciality Eye Hospital Opens in Tamil Nadu
Blue Monday: A Debunked Science or a Cultural Phenomenon?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Blue Monday: A Debunked Science or a Cultural Phenomenon?
Latest Headlines
World News
AI's Rising Influence in Australian Politics and Non-Profit Sector
38 seconds
AI's Rising Influence in Australian Politics and Non-Profit Sector
South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed: An Act of Terrorism or Political Vendetta?
39 seconds
South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed: An Act of Terrorism or Political Vendetta?
Makar Sankranti: A Celebration Infused with Ancient Nutritional Wisdom
44 seconds
Makar Sankranti: A Celebration Infused with Ancient Nutritional Wisdom
Bridgeport Election Scandal: Wanda Geter-Pataky under Investigation
2 mins
Bridgeport Election Scandal: Wanda Geter-Pataky under Investigation
The Rise of the Sober Curious: A New Year, A Healthier Lifestyle
2 mins
The Rise of the Sober Curious: A New Year, A Healthier Lifestyle
Ja Morant Dunks Over Victor Wembanyama: A Thrilling NBA Night
2 mins
Ja Morant Dunks Over Victor Wembanyama: A Thrilling NBA Night
The Reality of Panic Attacks: A Personal Journey
2 mins
The Reality of Panic Attacks: A Personal Journey
Dennis Patterson Bids Farewell to the Senate: A Void in Nunavut's Representation
2 mins
Dennis Patterson Bids Farewell to the Senate: A Void in Nunavut's Representation
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Backs Truckers Protesting Against New Hit-and-Run Laws
2 mins
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Backs Truckers Protesting Against New Hit-and-Run Laws
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
36 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
37 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app