Prebiotics Reveal Potential in Enhancing Iron Absorption in Infants; Nuchev Launches New Product

A groundbreaking study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has underscored the potential of prebiotics, namely galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) and fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS), in enhancing iron absorption in infants when incorporated into iron-fortified cereal. The study also points to a reduction in negative impacts on the gut microbiome and inflammation, marking a significant stride in infant nutrition.

Unveiling the Power of Prebiotics in Infant Nutrition

The collaborative research, involving scientists from ETH Zurich, the University of Oxford, and other institutions, suggests that this may be the first instance of increased iron absorption facilitated by a single dose of prebiotics in infants. The study involved 191 Kenyan infants who were assigned to consume iron-fortified cereal with varying levels of GOS/FOS or without prebiotics for a period of three weeks.

Results indicated a 26% fractional iron absorption (FIA) in the prebiotic groups. This figure was 60% higher than that observed in the non-prebiotic group. Additionally, infants in the prebiotic groups showed higher levels of beneficial Lactobacillus sp. and lower levels of harmful Enterobacteriaceae sp. and other pathogens.

Decoding the Mechanisms Behind the Benefits

The potential mechanisms for these effects include increased production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) and lactic acid, stimulation of enterocytes, and reduction in inflammation. The research underscores the importance of optimizing iron-fortification strategies to provide the lowest effective iron dose while maximizing absorption and minimizing adverse effects.

Stepping Up Infant Nutrition: Nuchev’s New Product

In a related development, Nuchev has launched Oli6 Immunity+, a full cream milk powder product that incorporates bovine-sourced colostrum, rich in minerals. These minerals support heart and bone health while aiding the development of the immune system. The product also contains immunity-boosting vitamins A and D, alongside lactoferrin, a protein present in colostrum that plays a crucial role in regulating iron absorption and protecting against infections.

Available in Australia and China via cross-border e-commerce channels, the company is eager to explore opportunities in Southeast Asia. Nuchev’s strategic distribution partnership with H&S Group, the exclusive distributor of Nuchev products in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Vietnam, has been instrumental to the product’s successful development. The bovine product is the first creation under this agreement.