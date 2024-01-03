Prebiotic Yeast Mannan Enhances Sleep Quality and Gut Health, Study Reveals

A recent study has unveiled the significant role of prebiotic yeast mannan (YM) in enhancing sleep quality and gut health among healthy adults. The randomized controlled trial, which involved 40 participants experiencing discomfort during defecation, suggested that YM supplementation led to an increased duration of deep sleep, more time spent in bed, and improved gut health symptoms such as a higher frequency of defecation and stool volume.

Unveiling the Role of YM

The study, conducted by Japanese researchers, focused on the effects of YM on gut health and sleep quality. Participants who received YM supplementation showed notable improvements in gut health symptoms, increased defecation frequency and stool volume, and increased periods of non-REM sleep stage 3. A metabolomics analysis revealed 20 metabolite differences between the YM and placebo groups, with significant changes observed in faecal propionate and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) metabolite levels in the YM group.

The Gut-Sleep Connection

The changes brought about by YM supplementation were linked to alterations in the gut microbiome. It is suggested that these metabolic changes may enhance gut motility, thereby influencing sleep patterns. This underscores the complex and significant relationship between the gut microbiome and various health outcomes, including sleep quality.

Implications and Future Research

The findings shed light on the potential of YM as a prebiotic for improving gut health and sleep quality. However, further research is required to fully comprehend the mechanisms behind YM supplementation’s effects. The study opens new avenues for exploring the role of prebiotics in health and wellbeing, with a particular emphasis on sleep patterns and gut health.