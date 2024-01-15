en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Pre-Pregnancy Obesity Linked to Lower IQ in Male Children: Study

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
Pre-Pregnancy Obesity Linked to Lower IQ in Male Children: Study

A recent study published in BMC Pediatrics has unveiled a concerning correlation between pre-pregnancy obesity in women and diminished cognitive abilities in their male offspring, as evidenced by lower IQ scores. The research, carried out on a diversified sample of over 260 pregnant women hailing from lower socio-economic backgrounds and mixed ethnicity neighborhoods in New York City, presents potential long-term consequences of maternal obesity on children’s cognitive development, particularly in boys.

Unraveling the Impact of Maternal Weight

The comprehensive study meticulously tracked various facets of the participating women’s lives, including their pre-pregnancy weights, income levels, marital status, and exposure to tobacco smoke. The team followed these women throughout their pregnancy journey, carefully observing their weight gain.

Link between Maternal Obesity and Children’s IQ

Post-birth, the study didn’t end with the mothers. The children born to these women were subjected to home visits during their crucial development years of three to four. The purpose of these visits was to assess the nurturing environment and its potential impact on the children’s cognitive development. The true measure of the study’s findings, however, was the children’s IQ test at the age of seven.

The study’s outcomes were telling. Boys born to mothers who were either obese before pregnancy or gained excessive weight during pregnancy had IQs five to seven points lower than those born to mothers with a healthier weight range. This stark contrast in cognitive abilities underscores the profound influence of maternal weight on children’s mental development.

The Gender Disparity in Cognitive Development

Interestingly, the study revealed a noticeable gender disparity. While boys’ IQ scores were significantly affected by their mothers’ pre-pregnancy weight, the only observable difference in girls was a slightly slower processing speed. The reasons behind this gender-based difference in cognitive development remain a subject of further research.

Home Environment’s Role in Shaping Cognitive Abilities

Alongside maternal weight, the study also highlighted the role of the home environment in shaping the cognitive abilities of children. Nurturing homes provided a slight boost to boys’ IQs, particularly enhancing their verbal scores. This finding reinforces the importance of a conducive and nurturing home environment in fostering cognitive development in children.

The revelations from this study emphasize the importance of women managing their weight before and during pregnancy. Along with maintaining proper nutrition and taking prenatal vitamins, a healthy maternal weight can lead to better cognitive outcomes for children, setting them up for a brighter future.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Plastic Pollution Linked to $250 Billion in U.S. Health Care Costs
Chemicals leaching from plastics have resulted in a staggering $250 billion in additional healthcare costs in the U.S., according to a study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society. This alarming figure represents 5% of the nation’s health care costs and more than 1% of the gross domestic product (GDP). The surge in plastics
Plastic Pollution Linked to $250 Billion in U.S. Health Care Costs
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
8 mins ago
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
Sam Kerr's Optimistic Road to Recovery Following ACL Surgery
21 mins ago
Sam Kerr's Optimistic Road to Recovery Following ACL Surgery
'Doctors on Wheels': A Revolution in Healthcare Delivery in India
4 mins ago
'Doctors on Wheels': A Revolution in Healthcare Delivery in India
Jefferson County Health Department's Regular Food Inspections: A Public Service Initiative
4 mins ago
Jefferson County Health Department's Regular Food Inspections: A Public Service Initiative
Recovery and Resilience: Former WWE Star Jason Sensation on the Mend After Heart Surgery
5 mins ago
Recovery and Resilience: Former WWE Star Jason Sensation on the Mend After Heart Surgery
Latest Headlines
World News
Former U.S. Official Reassures Taiwan of 'Rock Solid' Commitment and Continued Relationship
32 seconds
Former U.S. Official Reassures Taiwan of 'Rock Solid' Commitment and Continued Relationship
Plastic Pollution Linked to $250 Billion in U.S. Health Care Costs
2 mins
Plastic Pollution Linked to $250 Billion in U.S. Health Care Costs
Trump's Private Meeting with Iowa Pastors: A Strategic Play for Evangelical Support
3 mins
Trump's Private Meeting with Iowa Pastors: A Strategic Play for Evangelical Support
Bersatu Leader Critiques Media Coverage of Opposition MPs' Policy Debates
3 mins
Bersatu Leader Critiques Media Coverage of Opposition MPs' Policy Debates
WWE RAW to Witness Epic Tag Team Showdown Between The Judgment Day and DIY
3 mins
WWE RAW to Witness Epic Tag Team Showdown Between The Judgment Day and DIY
UFC Fighter Khamzat Chimaev Trolls Dricus Du Plessis Amid Title Controversy
3 mins
UFC Fighter Khamzat Chimaev Trolls Dricus Du Plessis Amid Title Controversy
Australia Day Sparks National Debate and Division, Jacinta Allan Acknowledges
4 mins
Australia Day Sparks National Debate and Division, Jacinta Allan Acknowledges
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
4 mins
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
Auckland Ratepayers Brace for Cumulative 48% Hike Over Next Decade
4 mins
Auckland Ratepayers Brace for Cumulative 48% Hike Over Next Decade
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
19 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app