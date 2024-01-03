PRASHO: A New Beacon in Public Health Launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnessed a momentous occasion with the launch of PRASHO (PRAGYAAN SUSTAINABLE HEALTH OUTCOMES FOUNDATION), a non-profit enterprise with a mission to address public health challenges. The organization has been established by prominent healthcare leaders R Govind Hari, Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, and Prof GVS Murthy, and has earned the backing of influential figures such as Zelalem Taffesse of UNICEF and Dr Gopichand of Star Hospital.

Combatting Health Challenges

PRASHO’s primary focus is combatting antimicrobial resistance and promoting mental health, while also emphasizing on preventive health and evidence-based practices. The foundation extends its support to individuals with disabilities and vulnerable sectors of society, promoting quality, equitable, and sustainable positive health outcomes.

Addressing Health Misinformation

In an attempt to combat health-related misinformation, PRASHO has plans to establish a Health Media Collaborative Centre. This centre aims to provide accurate public health information, thereby dispelling any misconceptions. Additionally, PRASHO aims to utilize Machine Learning and Data Analytics to analyze health data trends – a step that would provide valuable insights into the health scenario of the region.

Technology and Rehabilitation

With a keen eye on the future, the initiative also includes the development of technology validations and stroke rehabilitation support systems, making the most of advancements in the field of technology to aid in health outcomes. The leaders of PRASHO, given their notable positions and contributions to various large-scale public health initiatives such as Aarogyasri and Kanti Velugu programs, are well equipped to lead this mission. They have also been involved in policy advocacy on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), demonstrating their commitment to the cause.