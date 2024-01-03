en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

PRASHO: A New Beacon in Public Health Launched in Hyderabad

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:11 am EST
PRASHO: A New Beacon in Public Health Launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnessed a momentous occasion with the launch of PRASHO (PRAGYAAN SUSTAINABLE HEALTH OUTCOMES FOUNDATION), a non-profit enterprise with a mission to address public health challenges. The organization has been established by prominent healthcare leaders R Govind Hari, Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, and Prof GVS Murthy, and has earned the backing of influential figures such as Zelalem Taffesse of UNICEF and Dr Gopichand of Star Hospital.

Combatting Health Challenges

PRASHO’s primary focus is combatting antimicrobial resistance and promoting mental health, while also emphasizing on preventive health and evidence-based practices. The foundation extends its support to individuals with disabilities and vulnerable sectors of society, promoting quality, equitable, and sustainable positive health outcomes.

Addressing Health Misinformation

In an attempt to combat health-related misinformation, PRASHO has plans to establish a Health Media Collaborative Centre. This centre aims to provide accurate public health information, thereby dispelling any misconceptions. Additionally, PRASHO aims to utilize Machine Learning and Data Analytics to analyze health data trends – a step that would provide valuable insights into the health scenario of the region.

Technology and Rehabilitation

With a keen eye on the future, the initiative also includes the development of technology validations and stroke rehabilitation support systems, making the most of advancements in the field of technology to aid in health outcomes. The leaders of PRASHO, given their notable positions and contributions to various large-scale public health initiatives such as Aarogyasri and Kanti Velugu programs, are well equipped to lead this mission. They have also been involved in policy advocacy on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), demonstrating their commitment to the cause.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion

By Salman Akhtar

From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Severe COVID-19 Infections Linked to Increased Risk of Schizophrenia

By Nitish Verma

OBI Pharma Receives FDA Clearance for Novel Cancer Drug OBI-992

By Rafia Tasleem

Denmark's Life Science Council Proposes Strategy for 2024-2030 Amidst ...
@Europe · 2 mins
Denmark's Life Science Council Proposes Strategy for 2024-2030 Amidst ...
heart comment 0
Celebrities Embrace Ice Baths: A Freezing Trend in Hollywood

By Momen Zellmi

Celebrities Embrace Ice Baths: A Freezing Trend in Hollywood
FDA Approves IND Application for OBI Pharma’s Novel ADC Cancer Therapy

By Rafia Tasleem

FDA Approves IND Application for OBI Pharma's Novel ADC Cancer Therapy
Prisma Health and UnitedHealthcare Dispute Leaves 58,000 Patients Out-of-Network

By Olalekan Adigun

Prisma Health and UnitedHealthcare Dispute Leaves 58,000 Patients Out-of-Network
Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity
11 seconds
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity
Biden to Underline Democracy and Freedom in 2024 Campaign Speech at Historic Church
12 seconds
Biden to Underline Democracy and Freedom in 2024 Campaign Speech at Historic Church
MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion
24 seconds
MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion
Bora-Hansgrohe Embraces SRAM Groupsets for 2024 Season
28 seconds
Bora-Hansgrohe Embraces SRAM Groupsets for 2024 Season
January Transfer Window Sparks Activity across the English Football League
41 seconds
January Transfer Window Sparks Activity across the English Football League
Iran's Aging Squad a Concern Ahead of 2024 AFC Asian Cup, Says Football Expert
50 seconds
Iran's Aging Squad a Concern Ahead of 2024 AFC Asian Cup, Says Football Expert
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide
55 seconds
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide
Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event
1 min
Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event
Severe COVID-19 Infections Linked to Increased Risk of Schizophrenia
1 min
Severe COVID-19 Infections Linked to Increased Risk of Schizophrenia
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app