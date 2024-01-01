en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Practical Home Improvements for Enhanced Comfort and Well-being

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:57 am EST
Practical Home Improvements for Enhanced Comfort and Well-being

As the new year dawns, a fresh perspective on home improvement is taking shape. It’s no longer just about grand renovations and eye-catching decor; the focus is shifting towards practicality, affordability, and the enhancement of comfort and well-being. Wirecutter journalists have shared their experiences, shedding light on small upgrades that can yield long-term benefits.

Rugs and Comfort Underfoot

Among the simplest improvements you can make is investing in a quality rug pad, such as the Mohawk Home Dual Surface Felted Rug Pad. Not only do these pads prevent tripping hazards by keeping rugs in place, but they also extend the life of your rugs, offering added cushioning and protection. The replacement of kitchen or standing desk mats that have curled edges is another easy upgrade. The Ergodriven Topo desk mat, for example, is celebrated for its durability and comfort, making long hours of standing work more bearable.

Tracking the Trivial

Another affordable upgrade is investing in Bluetooth trackers, like the Tile Mate or Apple AirTags. These nifty devices help keep track of frequently misplaced items, like keys or phones, saving you time and reducing daily stress.

Lighting and Smart Home Devices

Revamping your lighting can also significantly improve your home’s ambiance and safety. Consider stick-on rechargeable motion sensor night lights for safer nighttime navigation or smart bulbs like the Philips Hue for customizable lighting. Enhancing your home with smart devices can further increase comfort and efficiency. Tools like the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug and the Wyze Bulb Color allow you to control your lights remotely, alleviating worries about leaving lights on.

Embracing Kitchen Hygiene

Improving kitchen hygiene is another area of focus. Consider replacing traditional sponges with alternatives like the OXO Good Grips Dish Brush and Bottle Brush or using sponge holders to ensure better drying and longer sponge life.

Hydration and Health

Lastly, consider products to encourage hydration. Tools like SodaStream and insulated water bottles can make drinking water more appealing, promoting better health and well-being. Small, pragmatic upgrades like these can make a significant difference in our daily lives, enhancing comfort, convenience, and overall satisfaction.

0
Health
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

METI's Urgent Call: Make Weight Loss Your New Year Resolution

By BNN Correspondents

Border Force Steps Up Interception of Disposable Vapes Amid Rising Health Concerns

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lizzie Cundy's Baywatch Moment on Barbados Holiday & Her Health Advocacy

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Artificial Intelligence: The New Frontier in Healthcare

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Year of Health & Fitness Revolution, Bolstered by High-Tech Tr ...
@Health · 12 mins
2024: A Year of Health & Fitness Revolution, Bolstered by High-Tech Tr ...
heart comment 0
UK Farmer’s Innovative Approach: Turning Dairy Farm into Mental Health Retreat

By BNN Correspondents

UK Farmer's Innovative Approach: Turning Dairy Farm into Mental Health Retreat
North London’s Konstam Centre: A Beacon of Hope for Emotionally Based School Avoiders

By Muthana Al-Najjar

North London's Konstam Centre: A Beacon of Hope for Emotionally Based School Avoiders
Man Severely Burned in Sydney Apartment Explosion, Investigation Underway

By BNN Correspondents

Man Severely Burned in Sydney Apartment Explosion, Investigation Underway
Canada Leverages AI to Combat Healthcare Staffing Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada Leverages AI to Combat Healthcare Staffing Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish
31 seconds
Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
4 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
New Hampshire's Unsanctioned Democratic Primary: A Litmus Test for Biden
4 mins
New Hampshire's Unsanctioned Democratic Primary: A Litmus Test for Biden
FanDuel's Sports Traders: Where Sports Passion Meets Mathematical Precision
4 mins
FanDuel's Sports Traders: Where Sports Passion Meets Mathematical Precision
Dell Slashes Price on Precision 7680 Workstation: A Powerhouse for Professionals
5 mins
Dell Slashes Price on Precision 7680 Workstation: A Powerhouse for Professionals
ITVX Unveils Diverse Content: Major Housing Project, Cost of Living Insights, and More
6 mins
ITVX Unveils Diverse Content: Major Housing Project, Cost of Living Insights, and More
Alex Scott's Dream Match: Childhood Favourite Tottenham Hotspur
6 mins
Alex Scott's Dream Match: Childhood Favourite Tottenham Hotspur
Israel-Gaza Conflict Continues into 2024: A New Year Marked by Unabated Strife
7 mins
Israel-Gaza Conflict Continues into 2024: A New Year Marked by Unabated Strife
Samoa 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
7 mins
Samoa 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
4 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
11 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
45 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
52 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app