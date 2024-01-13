PRAC Recommends Precautionary Measures for Male Patients on Valproate Treatment

In a significant shift, the European Medicines Agency’s safety committee, the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), has issued a set of precautionary measures for male patients being treated with valproate medicines. The PRAC’s recommendations come in the wake of a retrospective observational study and other sources indicating a potential increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in children conceived by men treated with valproate during the three months prior to conception.

Valproate: A Vital Treatment, Now with New Recommendations

Valproate is a commonly used medication to manage epilepsy, bipolar disorders, and migraines in some European Union countries. The new measures recommend initiating and supervising treatment by a specialist, considering effective contraception for the patient and his partner during treatment, and emphasizing regular reviews of valproate treatment, especially when conception is planned.

Understanding the Risks

According to the mentioned study, the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in such children appears to be lower than the risk for children born to women who take valproate during pregnancy. However, the PRAC views the potential risk significant enough to warrant precautionary measures. The study could not confirm the increased risk due to its observational nature, but the PRAC believes that these measures are necessary to prevent any potential harm.

Informing Healthcare Professionals and Patients

The PRAC’s recommendations will be reflected in updated product information and educational materials. These will be communicated to healthcare professionals through direct communication and the EMA website. In addition to the measures for male patients, the PRAC stressed on existing restrictions and other measures already in place to avoid valproate exposure in pregnancy. The review was initiated following a post-authorization safety study and will now proceed to the Co-ordination Group for Mutual Recognition and Decentralised Procedures – Human (CMDh) for further action.