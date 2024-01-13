en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

PRAC Recommends Precautionary Measures for Male Patients on Valproate Treatment

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
PRAC Recommends Precautionary Measures for Male Patients on Valproate Treatment

In a significant shift, the European Medicines Agency’s safety committee, the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), has issued a set of precautionary measures for male patients being treated with valproate medicines. The PRAC’s recommendations come in the wake of a retrospective observational study and other sources indicating a potential increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in children conceived by men treated with valproate during the three months prior to conception.

Valproate: A Vital Treatment, Now with New Recommendations

Valproate is a commonly used medication to manage epilepsy, bipolar disorders, and migraines in some European Union countries. The new measures recommend initiating and supervising treatment by a specialist, considering effective contraception for the patient and his partner during treatment, and emphasizing regular reviews of valproate treatment, especially when conception is planned.

Understanding the Risks

According to the mentioned study, the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in such children appears to be lower than the risk for children born to women who take valproate during pregnancy. However, the PRAC views the potential risk significant enough to warrant precautionary measures. The study could not confirm the increased risk due to its observational nature, but the PRAC believes that these measures are necessary to prevent any potential harm.

Informing Healthcare Professionals and Patients

The PRAC’s recommendations will be reflected in updated product information and educational materials. These will be communicated to healthcare professionals through direct communication and the EMA website. In addition to the measures for male patients, the PRAC stressed on existing restrictions and other measures already in place to avoid valproate exposure in pregnancy. The review was initiated following a post-authorization safety study and will now proceed to the Co-ordination Group for Mutual Recognition and Decentralised Procedures – Human (CMDh) for further action.

0
Europe Health
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
57 seconds ago
CEA and FZJ Strengthen Scientific Partnership with Renewed Agreement
The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (Commissariat à l’énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives, CEA) and the German Research Center Juelich (Forschungszentrum Juelich, FZJ) have reaffirmed their commitment to scientific collaboration by renewing their framework agreement. This collaborative relationship, which began in 2008 and was renewed in 2013, will now expand into new
CEA and FZJ Strengthen Scientific Partnership with Renewed Agreement
Poland's Political Unrest and Economic Resilience: A Tale of Two Realities
10 mins ago
Poland's Political Unrest and Economic Resilience: A Tale of Two Realities
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
12 mins ago
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
Romania's Economic Boost: An Influx of Grant Funding in 2023
2 mins ago
Romania's Economic Boost: An Influx of Grant Funding in 2023
Valencia Inherits European Green Capital Title from Tallinn in Symbolic Handover
5 mins ago
Valencia Inherits European Green Capital Title from Tallinn in Symbolic Handover
'Roots en Route': Bridging Cultures with a Caribbean Trail
9 mins ago
'Roots en Route': Bridging Cultures with a Caribbean Trail
Latest Headlines
World News
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
21 seconds
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
35 seconds
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
54 seconds
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
59 seconds
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn
1 min
The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn
Surge in Sesame Allergies and Innovative Approaches in Allergy and Asthma Management
1 min
Surge in Sesame Allergies and Innovative Approaches in Allergy and Asthma Management
BCI and FMF Boost Mozambican Football with Renewed Sponsorship Agreement
2 mins
BCI and FMF Boost Mozambican Football with Renewed Sponsorship Agreement
Marc Skinner Defends Fans' Right to Dissent Amidst Calls for Dismissal
2 mins
Marc Skinner Defends Fans' Right to Dissent Amidst Calls for Dismissal
Cameron Joseph's 'The Scrum': Navigating Media and Politics
2 mins
Cameron Joseph's 'The Scrum': Navigating Media and Politics
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app