PPN to Host 3rd Annual ‘Pharmacy 50’ Awards: A Celebration of Pharmacy Leadership

Mark your calendars for January 17, 2024, as the Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN) prepares to host its 3rd Annual ‘Pharmacy 50’ Awards in Brownsville, Pennsylvania. A celebration of the most influential leaders in the pharmacy field, this event is a testament to the significant achievements and contributions these individuals have made in categories such as Independent Pharmacy, Specialty Pharmacy, Long-term Care Pharmacy, Advocacy, and Academia.

Fifty Leaders, One Profession

Amidst a vast pool of over 305,000 active pharmacists in the United States, the ‘Pharmacy 50’ Awards spotlight the exceptional strides made by 50 distinguished individuals within the profession. The ceremony will take place at the PPN Studios and will be broadcasted globally on various platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram, commencing at 12:30 PM ET.

A Celebration and More

More than just an awards presentation, the event promises insightful discussions, enlightening interviews, and networking opportunities for those involved in the pharmacy industry. Todd Eury, CEO of PPN, is enthusiastic about the event, underlining its role in acknowledging and celebrating the contributions of pharmacy leaders.

Supporting Partners

Key sponsors such as the Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) and Cardinal Health are backing the event, reflecting their pivotal role in pushing the industry’s progress forward.

To join in the celebration of the ‘Pharmacy 50’ Awards, interested individuals are invited to tune into PPN’s official channels at the specified date and time. PPN continues to uphold its mission of inspiring, educating, and connecting pharmacy professionals worldwide, while advocating for innovation and excellence in the field.