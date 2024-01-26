Power Minister Pledges Swift Restoration after Bodija Explosion

In the wake of a devastating explosion in Bodija, Ibadan, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has pledged his commitment to expedite the restoration of electricity infrastructure in the impacted area. The blast, which occurred last Tuesday, led to a total power outage, leaving the local community in a state of unrest and uncertainty.

The Minister's Intervention

During his visit to the site on Friday, Adelabu announced his directive to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to prioritize the replacement of transformers, electric poles, and power cables that were damaged in the explosion. He emphasized his personal oversight, ensuring that the power, a fundamental lifeline for the community, would be restored as swiftly as possible.

Call for Collective Support

Adelabu underscored the importance of federal, state, and nongovernmental entities, as well as individuals, to rally behind the victims. He emphasized that in the face of disaster, communal involvement is crucial, and urged the public to report any suspicious activities to the authorities. This, he stated, would not only help secure the community but also facilitate the recovery process.

Health Concerns and Support

Professor Temitope Alonge, the incident manager, revealed that the explosion's victims are grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and bronchitis. Symptoms such as lack of sleep, unhappiness, and panic at loud noises have been reported. To address these concerns, clinical psychologists have been engaged to provide support, and the importance of reporting unexplained symptoms to the Emergency Operations Centre has been emphasized.