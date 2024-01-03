en English
France

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:09 pm EST
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France

French researchers, Hlne Banoun, Ph.D., and statistician Christine Mackoi, have unearthed alarming data suggesting a potential link between the surge in newborn fatalities and the rollout of a novel drug, Beyfortus. The drug, designed to stave off respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in infants, commenced its use in French hospitals on September 15, 2023, a period that corresponds with a spike in deaths among 2 to 6-day-old babies, as per France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE).

Rollout of Beyfortus and Rising Newborn Deaths

Since its introduction, over 200,000 infants have been administered with Beyfortus. The researchers’ findings indicate an unusually high mortality rate in September and October 2023, sparking concerns over the safety and efficacy of the drug, particularly due to the absence of long-term studies on newborns receiving this treatment.

Concerns about Unprecedented Use of Monoclonal Antibodies

Beyfortus, a one-time shot, is a product of a collaboration between pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca and Sanofi. The drug uses monoclonal antibodies, a treatment method previously untested on such a young demographic. Medical experts, including Dr. Meryl Nass and Dr. Peter McCullough, have voiced concerns over the inherent risks and the lack of comprehensive testing.

CDC and EMA Approval vs. Historical Data

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the drug in August 2023, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted its approval in September 2022. Despite these endorsements, the French government recommends administering Beyfortus to newborns prior to their discharge from the maternity ward, a practice that strays from the norm due to the absence of clinical trials involving this age group. Puzzlingly, official CDC data has historically shown low risks of RSV hospitalization and death in infants, with an average of merely 25 deaths annually in children under the age of 1 over a 12-year period.

In the face of such contradictions and the potential threats posed by the unprecedented use of monoclonal antibodies in newborns, vigilant monitoring, and rigorous investigation into this matter remain paramount.

France Health
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

