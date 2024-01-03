en English
Health

Potential Biomarkers for Prolonged Disorders of Consciousness: New Study Sheds Light

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
Potential Biomarkers for Prolonged Disorders of Consciousness: New Study Sheds Light

A groundbreaking observational study has shed light on the potential diagnostic and prognostic roles of peripheral blood brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) protein and soluble cell adhesion molecules (CAMs) proteins in patients with prolonged disorders of consciousness (pDoC). This study, aiming to discover biomarkers to enhance diagnosis and prognosis for pDoC patients, brings hope in the battle against the complexity of detecting covert cognition clinically.

BDNF and CAMs: New Hope for pDoC Diagnosis

BDNF, a protein that plays a pivotal role in nerve cell development and synaptic plasticity, and CAMs, which are integral to cell adhesion and released into the bloodstream upon cell activation or damage, were assessed in a cohort of pDoC patients. The results have revealed that BDNF could potentially serve as a blood marker for the diagnosis of pDoC. This is an important finding, given that soluble CAMs proteins such as CD44, Vcam-1, E-selectin, and Icam-3 were detected at higher levels in pDoC patients compared to controls, suggesting their significance in pDoC pathophysiology.

Deciphering the Clinical Evolution of pDoC

Another intriguing find was the elevated levels of soluble Ncam protein in the minimally conscious state (MCS) and emerged from MCS (EMCS) subgroups. This indicates its possible utility in tracing the clinical evolution of pDoC, providing a new perspective to understand and manage this complex disorder.

Correlation with Imaging Parameters and Clinical Settings

The study also made a significant stride by correlating blood determinations with imaging parameters like white matter hyperintensities (WMH), cranial standardized uptake value (cSUV), and electroencephalography (EEG) data. This step, in alignment with clinical settings, allows a more comprehensive understanding of pDoC. It involved the analysis of plasma samples from pDoC patients, in conjunction with their clinical and neuroimaging data, for a holistic evaluation of these markers.

The study’s findings underscore the necessity for innovative assessment criteria to better characterize pDoC patients’ diagnoses and prognoses. This represents a supplement to the tools recommended by neurology guidelines, opening a new chapter in the diagnosis and management of pDoC. With these potential biomarkers, we move a step closer to deciphering the enigma of prolonged disorders of consciousness.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

