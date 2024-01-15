en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Postpartum Woman Recovers from Peripartum Cardiomyopathy: A Case Study

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:41 pm EST
Postpartum Woman Recovers from Peripartum Cardiomyopathy: A Case Study

In a recent medical case, a 41-year-old woman was diagnosed with peripartum cardiomyopathy (PPCM) four weeks after giving birth via an uncomplicated caesarean section at 39 weeks gestation. This condition, which strikes towards the end of pregnancy or up to five months postpartum, can lead to serious complications such as heart failure, arrhythmias, and venous thromboembolism.

Complications and Treatment

The patient’s examination revealed a significantly low left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) of 19%, an enlarged left ventricular end-diastolic diameter (LVEDD), and a mobile apical thrombus in her heart. Her treatment regimen consisted of diuretics, ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers, and anticoagulants. However, bromocriptine, a common medication for PPCM, was avoided due to the risk of thrombosis.

Despite the prompt medical intervention, the patient developed renal and splenic infarctions, conditions caused by the obstruction of blood supply. These complications were managed conservatively with continued anticoagulation.

Recovery and Prognosis

One month after discharge, the patient showed a remarkable improvement in her LVEF, which increased to 52%. Her renal function also remained stable. However, the patient’s case underscores the stark reality that PPCM carries a risk of thromboembolic events, and therefore requires guideline-driven therapy, including anticoagulation in cases of intracardiac thrombus.

Generally, the prognosis for PPCM is better than other forms of heart failure, with most patients experiencing recovery within three to six months. Yet, vigilant follow-up is essential due to the possibility of deterioration after initial recovery. For patients with persistent cardiac dysfunction, future pregnancies are discouraged as the risk of PPCM recurrence is high.

0
Health
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
11 mins ago
Ozempic: A New Hope in Obesity Treatment or a Reductionist Approach?
As the world grapples with the obesity epidemic, a new player has emerged on the scene – Ozempic, a drug initially developed for diabetes that has shown promising results in weight reduction. However, its rise has sparked a debate on the reductionist approach to treating obesity, which often ignores the complex psychological and social factors
Ozempic: A New Hope in Obesity Treatment or a Reductionist Approach?
Seattle Mom Turns Labor into a Musical Experience
15 mins ago
Seattle Mom Turns Labor into a Musical Experience
NSW Government to Host Drug Summit Amid Rising Overdose Concerns
15 mins ago
NSW Government to Host Drug Summit Amid Rising Overdose Concerns
Intratumoral Microbiota: A New Frontier in Cancer Research and Treatment
13 mins ago
Intratumoral Microbiota: A New Frontier in Cancer Research and Treatment
Unexpected Pregnancy Post-Sterilisation: Edinburgh Woman Seeks Answers
14 mins ago
Unexpected Pregnancy Post-Sterilisation: Edinburgh Woman Seeks Answers
Hong Kong's SWD Launches Nurse Training Programme to Tackle Welfare Sector Challenges
14 mins ago
Hong Kong's SWD Launches Nurse Training Programme to Tackle Welfare Sector Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Alexander Djiku: Ghana's Beacon of Hope in Africa Cup of Nations 2023
1 min
Alexander Djiku: Ghana's Beacon of Hope in Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Israel-Hamas Conflict: 100 Days of Enduring Confrontation
2 mins
Israel-Hamas Conflict: 100 Days of Enduring Confrontation
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars in AFCON 2023
2 mins
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars in AFCON 2023
2008 to 2024: A Decade of Political Evolution in Pakistan
4 mins
2008 to 2024: A Decade of Political Evolution in Pakistan
Republican Dissent Grows: Hutchinson Calls for Trump Alternative
9 mins
Republican Dissent Grows: Hutchinson Calls for Trump Alternative
Ozempic: A New Hope in Obesity Treatment or a Reductionist Approach?
11 mins
Ozempic: A New Hope in Obesity Treatment or a Reductionist Approach?
Intratumoral Microbiota: A New Frontier in Cancer Research and Treatment
13 mins
Intratumoral Microbiota: A New Frontier in Cancer Research and Treatment
S&P 500's Brush With Record High, Economists' Forecast, and More: A Financial News Roundup
13 mins
S&P 500's Brush With Record High, Economists' Forecast, and More: A Financial News Roundup
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray Shine at Waialae Tournament
14 mins
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray Shine at Waialae Tournament
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
60 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
1 hour
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
15 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app