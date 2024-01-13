en English
Health

Postpartum Depression: The Silent Struggle of New Parents

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST
Postpartum depression, a critical mental health issue that impacts new parents, is marked by feelings of sadness, anxiety, and fatigue. It can occur both during pregnancy and following childbirth. It’s a condition whose prevalence is undeniable, affecting more than one in seven women and one in ten men annually. However, awareness about this condition remains disappointingly low, especially in countries like Nepal. Here, societal expectations primarily focus on the joyous aspects of parenthood while overlooking the potential challenges that new parents may wrestle with as they adapt to their new roles.

The Weight of Hormonal Changes

Hormonal changes significantly contribute to postpartum depression. Symptoms such as sleep disturbances, mood swings, guilt, lack of motivation, weight changes, and difficulties in bonding with the newborn are common. These symptoms can persist from the initial days following birth to a more extended period, adding to the complexity of the issue.

The Ripple Effect on the Family

Parenting is a transformative journey, laden with immense responsibility and pressure. The adverse effects of postpartum depression are not confined to the parents alone but extend to the child as well. The condition can cast a shadow over the usually joyous experience of welcoming a new life.

Combatting Postpartum Depression

Addressing this issue is a collective responsibility. It necessitates the provision of robust support from family members, the readiness of parents to seek help when needed, and the amplification of awareness about the condition. Parenting classes can play a pivotal role in this process, as can sharing experiences from prominent individuals who have weathered the storm of postpartum depression.

A new study underscores the gravity of the situation, revealing that women with perinatal depression face an elevated risk of death, particularly from suicide, during the first year after receiving a diagnosis. The study serves as a stark reminder of the importance of monitoring and intervening in higher risk populations, understanding the potential causes of perinatal depression, and being aware of the risk factors associated with it.

The need to treat perinatal depression as a serious contributor to maternal mortality is urgent. Early diagnosis and treatment are key to mitigating the risks associated with this condition and ensuring the health and well-being of both the mother and child.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

