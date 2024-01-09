en English
Health

Postnatal Depression in Fathers: A Silent Epidemic

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Postnatal Depression in Fathers: A Silent Epidemic

A recent study has shed new light on the prevalence of postnatal depression in fathers, indicating that up to 10% of new dads experience this mental health condition. This figure might be considerably underestimated due to a scarcity of research focusing on paternity and mental health. Unlike mothers suffering from postnatal depression, who tend to express sadness, men often exhibit symptoms such as irritability, anger, and an inability to express emotions. Escapist behaviors, such as excessive working or substance abuse, are also common.

Triggers and Risk Factors

The risk of fathers developing postnatal depression increases significantly if their partner is also experiencing mental health issues. Despite this, fewer than 5% of men seek professional help. Common triggers for postnatal depression across genders include identity shifts, sleep deprivation, changes in social support, and alterations in the couple’s relationship. However, fathers face additional stressors. These include feeling excluded from the birthing process, being overlooked by healthcare providers, and increased concern about job security and financial stability.

Societal Expectations and Stigma

The societal expectations placed on new fathers to be emotionally strong and highly involved in parenting can exacerbate feelings of inadequacy and failure when they experience anxiety or depression. This stigma often prevents men from seeking help, further escalating their mental health issues. Additionally, fathers can develop Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from witnessing traumatic births, further compounding their mental health struggles as they often neglect their own emotional needs while focusing on supporting their partner.

Need for a ‘Two-Parent’ Inclusive Approach

There is a critical need for a ‘two-parent’ inclusive approach in healthcare to recognize and address postnatal depression in fathers. Along with increased societal awareness to combat the stigma associated with male postnatal mental health, healthcare providers must provide accessible resources for support. While recent years have seen more interest in this issue, the research on specific psychosocial support needed by fathers during this period is still lacking.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

