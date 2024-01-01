en English
Health

Post-New Year’s Eve Celebrations: Philippines Sees Surge in Fireworks-Related Injuries

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
Post-New Year’s Eve Celebrations: Philippines Sees Surge in Fireworks-Related Injuries

The Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines has reported a notable jump in fireworks-related injuries (FWRI) during the recent New Year’s Eve celebrations. Post-celebrations, an additional 116 cases were recorded, contributing to a total of 231 FWRI following the festivities. This event marks the first significant occurrence of FWRI since the global lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and state of emergency.

Lower FWRI Peak Despite Increased Celebrations

Despite the surge in festivities due to the easing of lockdown measures, the DOH noted a lower peak in FWRI cases compared to previous years. The department attributes this to the public’s shift towards community fireworks displays, which are deemed safer than individual use of fireworks.

Demographics and Details of FWRI Cases

Of all the reported incidents, nearly half (49 percent or 113 cases) originated from Metro Manila, with Central Luzon and the Ilocos Region trailing behind. An overwhelming 93 percent of the injuries took place at home or in the streets, involving both legal and mostly illegal fireworks such as 5-star, Boga, Piccolo, and Pla-Pla.

Among those injured were an 11-month-old baby from Metro Manila who suffered burns from an illegal piccolo and a 76-year-old man from the Ilocos Region who sustained injuries to his right eye from a kwitis firework. Additionally, three cases of amputation were reported on New Year’s Day, bringing the total number of severe cases to 11.

Local Responses and DOH Warnings

Some local government units had previously imposed strict bans on firecrackers in their cities prior to the festivities. The DOH, in response to the FWRI, has cautioned that the number of cases may continue to rise as more reports are expected to come in.

Health Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

