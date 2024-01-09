en English
Health

Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses: Doctors Report Prolonged Symptoms

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:59 pm EST
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses: Doctors Report Prolonged Symptoms

As the holiday season winds down, the United States is witnessing a significant surge in respiratory illnesses. Hospital systems, particularly in California, are recording a notable increase in cases of influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19. Amid the rising tide of illnesses, medical professionals are reporting an alarming trend: symptoms lasting beyond the typical duration of a cold or flu.

The Unseen Peak of Respiratory Illnesses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that the peak of this respiratory illness season is yet to be seen. According to their data, California is currently grappling with a ‘very high’ level of respiratory illnesses. Across the country, there’s been a 16% increase in flu cases before Christmas, and over half of the United States is reporting high levels of COVID-19, flu, and RSV.

COVID-19 and Other Respiratory Illnesses

While COVID-19 continues to be a significant concern, especially with the emergence of new strains like the JN.1 variant in Florida, other respiratory illnesses are also on the rise. In the Bay Area, elevated levels of SARS-CoV-2 particles have been detected in wastewater surveys. The flu season has seen over seven million Americans fall ill, with at least 4,500 deaths. RSV, often overlooked, is causing hospitalizations among young children and older adults.

The Long-Lasting Symptoms

Perhaps more alarming than the rise in cases are the reports of longer-lasting symptoms. Doctors have observed patients, who tested negative for COVID-19 and flu, experiencing lingering symptoms such as cough and congestion for up to 21 days. This phenomenon is not limited to any age group, affecting both children and adults. Healthcare providers are advising patients to monitor their symptoms and seek medical attention if they worsen.

Hospitals Under Strain

The spike in respiratory illnesses is straining healthcare systems. UNC Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill, for instance, has been operating at full capacity for months due to the spread of respiratory viruses. The hospital is grappling with long wait times for beds and has limited capacity for elective procedures. Despite the strain, hospital staff remain optimistic that the cases will decrease soon.

As the United States continues to navigate this wave of respiratory illnesses, the importance of preventive measures such as vaccination and mask-wearing cannot be overstated. While the landscape of this health crisis continues to evolve, vigilance and caution remain our best defense.

Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

