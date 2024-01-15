Post-Holiday Surge in Illnesses in L.A. County: COVID-19, Influenza, and RSV Cases Increase

In the aftermath of the holiday season, Los Angeles County is grappling with a significant escalation in illnesses, including COVID-19, Influenza, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). This surge has been linked to festive gatherings and subsequent travel, with public health officials noting a sharp increase in cases since the turn of the year.

Advertisment

COVID-19: A Persistent Threat

Following the Christmas celebrations, COVID-19 hospitalizations in L.A. County have exceeded 800 per day, starting January 2, with the average daily death toll currently hovering just below four. The presence of the newly dominant JN1 variant has catapulted the county into the CDC's medium tier, prompting the reinstatement of a temporary mask mandate in healthcare facilities.

Influenza Cases on the Rise

Advertisment

Influenza cases also recorded a notable upswing, with an average of 425 hospitalizations per day reported for the week ending on December 30. Although this figure represents a slight decline from the previous week, it is nearly double the rate from a month earlier. Officials have stated that it is premature to ascertain if the flu activity has peaked for this season.

RSV Cases Under Surveillance

The L.A. County Public Health Department's Respiratory Watch has been tracking RSV cases, reporting nearly 500 weekly positive cases in the last week of December. This figure dropped to 238 for the week ending on January 6. Meanwhile, Orange County pediatrician Eric Ball has observed an increase in COVID-19 patients at his practice, expressing concern about the potential for a further upsurge following the return to schools and daycares.

In light of these developments, public health officials advise individuals to use rapid tests if they feel unwell before returning to work or school. The situation is not unique to L.A. County, with California, along with 37 other states, experiencing a 'very high' level of respiratory illnesses, according to CDC data. While COVID and RSV positivity rates remain stable nationwide, positive flu cases have experienced a slight decrease. The CDC also reports that wastewater viral activity levels for COVID-19 are very high across the United States.