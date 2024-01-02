en English
Health

Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins

Dr. Saman Khalesi, Senior Lecturer and Discipline Lead in Nutrition at Central Queensland University, recently shed light on the repercussions of holiday indulgence and proposed strategies for health revamp. Acknowledging the potential disruption of gut microbiome and overall health due to festive overindulgence, Dr. Khalesi emphasizes the importance of probiotic supplements and multivitamins in restoring balance.

The Role of Probiotics in Gut Health

Probiotics, which contain beneficial gut bacteria such as lactobacillus and bifidobacterium, can help in rectifying gut health imbalances caused by poor diet, lack of exercise, and increased alcohol consumption. Dr. Khalesi himself resorts to these supplements, particularly post-holidays, albeit not as a regular habit.

Importance of Multivitamins

During periods when diet fails to provide an adequate supply of fruits and vegetables, multivitamins serve as a crucial source of essential nutrients. However, these supplements merely aid in recovery; they aren’t a substitute for a balanced, healthy routine.

Returning to a Healthy Routine

The most significant step, as Dr. Khalesi points out, is to revert to a normal, healthy routine. He promotes the consumption of complex carbohydrates, dietary fiber, fruits, and vegetables to support a healthy gut microbiome and overall well-being. The article also explores the growing trend of Dry January, a month-long commitment to abstain from alcohol, and the rise of the ‘sober curious’ movement.

Emphasizing the benefits of regular exercise on the immune system, blood circulation, and mental well-being, the article provides tips and strategies for staying fit and active during the winter months. It further highlights the importance of good quality sleep for overall health and provides advice for achieving high-quality sleep.

The article concludes by discussing strategies for recovering from holiday financial stress and the therapeutic benefits of choosing the beach as a sanctuary for health recovery.

Health
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

