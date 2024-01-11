en English
Health

Post-Festive Surge in Divorce Rates: An Insightful Discussion with Fabio D’Apice

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:40 pm EST
Post-Festive Surge in Divorce Rates: An Insightful Discussion with Fabio D’Apice

The festive season, often marked by joy and celebration, has recently witnessed an unexpected trend – an increase in divorce rates. This issue, gaining prominence over the past few years, was brought to public attention by Jonathan Scott of Radio Gibraltar. He hosted an enlightening conversation with psychosexual and relationship therapist Fabio D’Apice, who shed light on the challenges couples encounter during this period and offered potential strategies to maintain healthier partnerships.

Understanding the Challenges

Acknowledging the social and financial pressures that January brings, D’Apice emphasized the significant impact these can have on couples’ relationships. However, instead of succumbing to these pressures, he suggests couples should strive to maintain a strong bond by being genuinely curious about their partner’s differences and addressing relationship issues without judgment or shame.

Contrary Trends in Divorce Rates

Despite the recent increase in post-festive divorce rates, broader trends paint a different picture. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey have shown a decrease in the divorce rate over the past decade. In 2009, there were 9.7 new divorces for every 1,000 women. A decade later, that number had dropped to 7.6. Even amidst predictions of a hike in divorce rates due to the stress of the coronavirus pandemic, the overall rate continued to trend downwards.

Regional Differences

Interestingly, regional trends in marriage and divorce rates also vary. Some states have witnessed higher rates than others, suggesting the influence of regional socio-economic factors on these patterns. As we delve deeper into this issue, such nuances come to the fore, painting a complex picture of marital stability in our society.

As D’Apice’s insights continue to inspire conversations, it becomes crucial for us to understand these trends and factors. Only then can we foster healthier relationships and more resilient partnerships, even amidst the challenges of our times.

Health Society
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

