Porvorim to Get Advanced Healthcare Facility, Boosting Goa’s Health Infrastructure

Porvorim, a burgeoning urban hub in Goa, is on the threshold of a significant healthcare upgrade. The state government has announced plans to construct a modern, expansive health centre in this region. The proposed facility, revealed by Goa’s Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, will feature a 50-bed dialysis unit, addressing a vital need for renal healthcare. The announcement was made during the inauguration of a new four-bed dialysis centre at Porvorim’s primary health centre.

Building a Comprehensive Healthcare System

Emphasizing the need for a diverse range of specializations, Tourism Minister and Porvorim MLA, Rohan Khaunte, has urged the Health Minister to include paediatrics, gynaecology, trauma services, and a day-care centre for seniors. Responding to this call, Rane has committed to these requirements, acknowledging Porvorim’s rapid urbanization and the potential for the new centre to serve adjacent areas.

Land and Resources

Khaunte also revealed that land for the new healthcare facility has been allocated by the Goa Housing Board, ensuring a smooth pathway for the project. The proposed health centre is a part of a broader initiative to improve the quality of healthcare services in the state and provide better access for residents in and around Porvorim.

Goa’s Unique Position in Healthcare

Dr. Geeta Kakodkar, the director of the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), highlighted Goa’s unique position in offering dialysis services at the primary healthcare level. She emphasized the state’s focus on preventive healthcare, urging residents to utilize the services available. The advanced healthcare facility is an essential step in meeting the healthcare demands of a rapidly growing population.