en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Porvorim to Get Advanced Healthcare Facility, Boosting Goa’s Health Infrastructure

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:33 pm EST
Porvorim to Get Advanced Healthcare Facility, Boosting Goa’s Health Infrastructure

Porvorim, a burgeoning urban hub in Goa, is on the threshold of a significant healthcare upgrade. The state government has announced plans to construct a modern, expansive health centre in this region. The proposed facility, revealed by Goa’s Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, will feature a 50-bed dialysis unit, addressing a vital need for renal healthcare. The announcement was made during the inauguration of a new four-bed dialysis centre at Porvorim’s primary health centre.

Building a Comprehensive Healthcare System

Emphasizing the need for a diverse range of specializations, Tourism Minister and Porvorim MLA, Rohan Khaunte, has urged the Health Minister to include paediatrics, gynaecology, trauma services, and a day-care centre for seniors. Responding to this call, Rane has committed to these requirements, acknowledging Porvorim’s rapid urbanization and the potential for the new centre to serve adjacent areas.

Land and Resources

Khaunte also revealed that land for the new healthcare facility has been allocated by the Goa Housing Board, ensuring a smooth pathway for the project. The proposed health centre is a part of a broader initiative to improve the quality of healthcare services in the state and provide better access for residents in and around Porvorim.

Goa’s Unique Position in Healthcare

Dr. Geeta Kakodkar, the director of the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), highlighted Goa’s unique position in offering dialysis services at the primary healthcare level. She emphasized the state’s focus on preventive healthcare, urging residents to utilize the services available. The advanced healthcare facility is an essential step in meeting the healthcare demands of a rapidly growing population.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
37 seconds ago
Dr. Matthew Sykes Joins Cullman Regional Medical Group as Sports Medicine Specialist
Dr. Matthew Sykes, a distinguished sports medicine physician, has recently become a part of the Cullman Regional Medical Group. As a board-certified family medicine practitioner, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role, with a particular focus on sports medicine. This recent development is set to enhance the medical services available
Dr. Matthew Sykes Joins Cullman Regional Medical Group as Sports Medicine Specialist
QDOBA Unveils New Post-Workout Bowls: A Healthy Option for Every Diet
2 mins ago
QDOBA Unveils New Post-Workout Bowls: A Healthy Option for Every Diet
Blood Drive for Life: How Heather Hoffman's Story Inspires a Community to Donate
3 mins ago
Blood Drive for Life: How Heather Hoffman's Story Inspires a Community to Donate
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
1 min ago
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
Park City Man's Tragic Airport Incident Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles
2 mins ago
Park City Man's Tragic Airport Incident Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles
Age Defying Duel: Nonagenarian Curlers' Remarkable Face-off at Calgary Club
2 mins ago
Age Defying Duel: Nonagenarian Curlers' Remarkable Face-off at Calgary Club
Latest Headlines
World News
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
36 seconds
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
Dr. Matthew Sykes Joins Cullman Regional Medical Group as Sports Medicine Specialist
37 seconds
Dr. Matthew Sykes Joins Cullman Regional Medical Group as Sports Medicine Specialist
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
1 min
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
1 min
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
An Era Ends: Duterte's Controversial Reign and the Aftermath
2 mins
An Era Ends: Duterte's Controversial Reign and the Aftermath
Pennsylvania Senator's Son, Sharif Street Jr., Arrested at Mayor's Inauguration
2 mins
Pennsylvania Senator's Son, Sharif Street Jr., Arrested at Mayor's Inauguration
Park City Man's Tragic Airport Incident Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles
2 mins
Park City Man's Tragic Airport Incident Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles
Age Defying Duel: Nonagenarian Curlers' Remarkable Face-off at Calgary Club
2 mins
Age Defying Duel: Nonagenarian Curlers' Remarkable Face-off at Calgary Club
QDOBA Unveils New Post-Workout Bowls: A Healthy Option for Every Diet
2 mins
QDOBA Unveils New Post-Workout Bowls: A Healthy Option for Every Diet
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app