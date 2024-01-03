en English
Health

Portland Unites for Substance Abuse Combat with New Treatment Center

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:26 pm EST
Portland Unites for Substance Abuse Combat with New Treatment Center

In a determined effort to confront the escalating substance abuse crisis, state and local leaders in Portland, Oregon, have joined forces to establish a new treatment and temporary housing center for individuals grappling with substance use disorders and behavioral health issues. This pioneering initiative is the result of a collaborative endeavor involving Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, and the Central City Concern (CCC).

A Swift Response to a Growing Crisis

The acquisition process for the center, which promises over 70 treatment and housing beds, was expedited in a reflection of the city’s urgent need to address the substance abuse epidemic. This urgency is underscored by Governor Kotek’s recent declaration of a fentanyl emergency. The center’s location remains confidential due to a non-disclosure agreement in place until the final purchase is completed.

Pooling Resources for a Common Cause

The center’s funding represents a united front in the battle against substance abuse. Contributions have been pooled from various sources, including the Oregon Health Authority ($6 million), Multnomah County ($6.25 million), the City of Portland ($2 million), and the CCC ($3 million). CareOregon has also stepped in to provide a temporary bridge loan.

Slated to open its doors in the fall, the center will offer comprehensive 24-hour staffing. Its facilities will include 40 beds for residential treatment, accommodating stays ranging from one to four months, and an additional 30 to 35 beds will be dedicated to transitional housing and outpatient services.

Health United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

