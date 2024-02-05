Portland Housing Authority Building Faces Demolition amid Mold Crisis

Portland Housing Authority's (PHA) building at 25 Boyd Street has turned into an unexpected health hazard for its residents, who are now being relocated due to persistent mold issues. The mold crisis not only threatens the health of the inhabitants but also raises questions regarding the PHA's adherence to its health and safety guidelines, as highlighted by a whistleblower who provided internal emails to '8 Investigates'.

Voices Unheard

The property manager of the building, Baba Ly, has expressed his frustration at the lack of response to the complaints about the mold. Despite his persistent efforts, Ly's concerns were disregarded by the executive director and the board of commissioners. Two tenants, who sought legal assistance in November after their complaints about mold seemed to fall on deaf ears, were finally transferred to a safer location, approved by PHA.

The PHA's Response

Brian Frost, a representative of PHA, acknowledged the unsafe conditions caused by mold remediation efforts while residents were still occupying the apartments. Recognizing the health risks, seven families have been moved out of the building. Currently, only three units remain occupied.

PHA's Controversial Decisions

In a controversial move, PHA attempted to fill the vacant units as recently as January. Despite the persistent mold issue, Ly was instructed by his supervisors to prioritize new applicants over existing tenants. Ly's reluctance to move anyone into the mold-infested apartments stands as a testament to the internal pressure to lease units, regardless of their condition. Amidst this internal strife, the executive director of PHA has committed to reviewing the policies and ensuring compliance with Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirements.

As a potential solution to the ongoing crisis, PHA is now seeking a demolition permit to tear down the building, citing its age and extensive issues. The decision indicates a willingness to address the situation, albeit drastic, and provide alternative housing for those affected.