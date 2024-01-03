en English
Health

Portland Fire Captain and Bus Driver Team Up Amid Ambulance Shortage

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:03 pm EST
An early Sunday morning in Portland, Oregon, witnessed an unusual scene as a city bus became a makeshift ambulance. Amidst a critical shortage of ambulance services, Portland Fire and Rescue Captain Dennis Bell and TriMet bus driver Joseph Wiggins teamed up to ensure a cardiac patient reached the hospital in time. The incident, which unfolded on Southeast 94th and Foster, was a stark reminder of the escalating emergency response crisis in Multnomah County.

Unprecedented Measures in Critical Situations

Bell, responding to a cardiac emergency call, found himself in a predicament. American Medical Response (AMR), the county’s ambulance provider was at level zero, signifying no ambulances were available. Concurrently, Engine 11, which is usually on standby for such emergencies, was occupied with another call. In this dire situation, the only available transport option was the city bus driven by Wiggins.

A Bus Driver’s Extraordinary Response

Joseph Wiggins, a TriMet bus driver, stepped beyond his regular duties to assist in the crisis. Seeing the predicament, he offered to transport the patient, who could not be accommodated in the available vehicle with his belongings. Recalling his own experiences of taking his father to the hospital for similar reasons, Wiggins empathized and didn’t think twice before extending his help.

A Larger Crisis Unfolding

The incident is not a standalone event, but a reflection of a larger crisis in Multnomah County’s ambulance response system. The lack of available ambulances has led to at least 22 ‘non-traditional’ transports in 2023, which resulted in fines for AMR and raised community concerns. The county’s two-paramedic requirement is a point of contention between AMR and county health leaders. While AMR blames the requirement for the crisis, health leaders argue it ensures better patient care.

County officials and AMR staff acknowledge the delay in response time and cite staffing challenges as the crux of the issue. With high 911 call volumes, particularly during the holiday weekend, both AMR and Portland Fire are grappling with staffing shortages. To address these challenges, they are working on system improvements, piloting ambulances with different staffing, and addressing AMR’s staffing shortages as part of ongoing efforts.

Meanwhile, the dedication of individuals like Captain Dennis Bell and bus driver Joseph Wiggins provides a glimmer of hope amidst the crisis. Their actions underscore the criticality of human connection and quick thinking in emergency situations, even as systemic issues are being addressed.

Health Transportation United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Muhammad Jawad

