Port Arthur Health Department Briefly Cuts Services Amidst Relocation

In an important development, the Employee Health Service Center, a key component of the Port Arthur Health Department, has temporarily ceased operations to facilitate a relocation process. The move, which began on January 29, 2024, will see the center shifting to a new address at 5860 9th Avenue, Port Arthur, Texas, 77642. This transition phase has necessitated a curtailing of services, impacting patients and clients who rely on the center for their healthcare needs.

Support during Transition

Despite the temporary closure, the city's employees are not left in the lurch. Those requiring refills for their daily maintenance medication or needing information regarding COVID testing are advised to reach out to Tracie G. An LVN and Municipal Health Assistant, Tracie is also functioning as the Pandemic Safety Officer during these challenging times, offering vital support to those in need.

Communication and Reopening

With the center's operations temporarily on hold, the communication mechanism has been strengthened to keep all city employees informed. An email announcing the exact reopening date of the clinic will be circulated once it is established. This proactive approach ensures that all employees are kept abreast of developments and can plan their healthcare requirements accordingly.

Relocation for Better Services

The move to a new location is set to bolster the services offered by the Employee Health Service Center. While the temporary halt in services may pose short-term challenges, the long-term benefits envisaged through enhanced facilities and improved healthcare are anticipated to outweigh the current inconvenience. As the center gears up to serve its patients and clients from a new address, the overarching aim remains to provide exemplary healthcare services to the city's employees.