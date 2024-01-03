en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Porosome Therapeutics’ Breakthrough Offers New Hope for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Porosome Therapeutics’ Breakthrough Offers New Hope for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment

Porosome Therapeutics, Inc., a pioneer in the treatment of secretory disorders, has made a significant breakthrough in the battle against cystic fibrosis (CF) with their cutting-edge research. Their study titled ‘Reprogramming the Cells Secretory Machinery: A Cystic Fibrosis Rescue,’ published as a pre-print, indicates a promising avenue for CF treatment, exhibiting nearly four times the efficacy of current medications.

Unraveling the CFTR Gene Mutation

The research centers on the CFTR gene, responsible for mucus secretion. Mutations in this gene lead to the production of unusually thick and sticky mucus, characteristic of CF. This mucus can clog various organs, causing severe health complications. The study delves into how these mutations affect porosome-associated proteins, integral to the secretion process.

Porosomes: The New Frontier in CF Treatment

Porosome Therapeutics has innovatively tackled this issue by developing a method to reconstitute functional porosomes in the plasma membrane of cells harboring the CFTR mutation. This approach normalizes mucus secretion, significantly outperforming current CF drugs. The porosome platform, the company’s core technology, is based on extensive research supported by over 200 publications.

Expanding the Porosome Platform Beyond CF

Beyond CF, the company, under the leadership of founder and Chairman Professor Bhanu P. Jena, PhD, and President and CEO Guillermo Marmol, is also leveraging the porosome platform to develop treatments for other secretory disorders. These include prevalent diseases like diabetes and cancer. The promising pre-clinical results derived from human bronchial air-liquid interface 3D cultures have spurred in vivo animal studies. The company’s ultimate goal is to bring these novel treatments to market, potentially revolutionizing therapeutic options for patients with CF and other diseases.

0
Health Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
27 seconds ago
Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness
The Ajman Half Marathon, a notable event in the sporting calendar, was successfully conducted on December 31, 2023, at Ajman Safia Park. The event, organized by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) and Endurance Sports Service, saw the participation of 1,200 athletes, marking a significant stride in the promotion of health and fitness within
Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness
Zimbabwean Man Dies After Consuming Herbal Aphrodisiac
6 mins ago
Zimbabwean Man Dies After Consuming Herbal Aphrodisiac
Operation Transformation: Five Brave Individuals Embark on a Health and Lifestyle Overhaul
7 mins ago
Operation Transformation: Five Brave Individuals Embark on a Health and Lifestyle Overhaul
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
3 mins ago
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
3 mins ago
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
3 mins ago
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
Latest Headlines
World News
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
19 seconds
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
19 seconds
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness
27 seconds
Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
1 min
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
2 mins
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
Lee Nicholls Reflects on Manchester City History Ahead of Clash
2 mins
Lee Nicholls Reflects on Manchester City History Ahead of Clash
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
3 mins
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
3 mins
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
3 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
42 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
54 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app