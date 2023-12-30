‘Poppy Power’: How an NHS Physiotherapy Dog is Transforming Child Care

In an innovative move, the NHS has introduced its first physiotherapy dog for children at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. The nine-year-old labradoodle, named Poppy, has been instrumental in transforming the recovery process for sick and injured children.

Poppy: A Healing Paw

Working alongside paediatric physiotherapist Jonny Littlewood, Poppy has been a beacon of motivation and support for children grappling with various health challenges. From broken bones to brain injuries and developmental issues, Poppy’s presence has been shown to accelerate the recovery process. This pilot project’s success has led to it becoming a permanent part of the hospital’s therapeutic approach.

‘Poppy Power’ in Action

Among the children who have benefitted from Poppy’s support is 13-year-old Evie Evans from Harlow in Essex. Evie found herself unable to walk due to complications from Down’s syndrome after battling a severe lung infection. It was with Poppy’s assistance that Evie managed to regain her confidence and take her first steps, a milestone her mother fondly refers to as ‘Poppy power.’

Spreading Joy, One Child at a Time

Since its inception, the program has facilitated the recovery of over 40 children. Poppy’s owner, Lisa Smart, expressed her joy at the positive impact Poppy has had on these young patients, especially during their most challenging times. She considers it a privilege to bring a ray of happiness to both the children and their parents during their hospital stay.