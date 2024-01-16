Pope Francis and Roman Curia Continue Separate Lenten Retreats for Fifth Year

In a departure from tradition, Pope Francis and the Roman Curia will observe their separate Lenten retreats for the fifth consecutive year, as confirmed by the Holy See Press Office. This practice, marking the onset of the 40-day penitential season of Lent, diverges from the long-established tradition of a joint retreat dating back to the time of Pius XI in 1925. The tradition, which initially began during Advent, was shifted to Lent by Pope Paul VI in 1964.

Change in Retreat Location

In 2014, Pope Francis relocated the retreat from the Vatican to Ariccia. However, the decision to hold separate retreats was not made until 2020 when Pope Francis withdrew due to a cold. In the following years, this separation was maintained, largely owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, the retreat was held privately.

Health Challenges of the Pope

This announcement follows a year in which Pope Francis grappled with significant health challenges, including a respiratory infection that led to hospitalization in March 2023. He also underwent abdominal surgery in the subsequent months and suffered from acute infectious bronchitis in November, causing him to cancel his visit to the COP28 climate summit.

Upcoming Retreat Details

The upcoming retreat is set to commence on February 18. All papal appointments will be suspended from February 26 to March 3. During this period, curial officials will arrange their own private retreats.

In the past, Pope Francis and the officials of the Roman Curia would gather in the Vatican’s Redemptoris Mater chapel for a preached Lenten Retreat. However, Pope Francis introduced a change by organizing the annual retreats outside Rome, to give Vatican officials a break from their usual routines.

This year, Pope Francis will not leave the Vatican for the Lenten spiritual exercises. Instead, he will hold the retreat at his residence from February 18 to 23, suspending his activities, including the General Audience on February 21. He has also requested the cardinals, heads of dicasteries, and superiors of the curia to suspend their work and devote themselves to prayer during this period.