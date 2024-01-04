en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Poor Health Worker Attitudes Deter Malaria Vaccination Uptake in Kenya

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
Poor Health Worker Attitudes Deter Malaria Vaccination Uptake in Kenya

In a significant blow to the battle against malaria in Kenya, a study reveals that the poor attitude of health workers is discouraging parents from vaccinating their children. The study, involving experts from the Kenya Medical Research Institute, has brought to light the struggles faced by parents in urban areas and slums, where access to healthcare services is challenging. The study highlights the barriers to the uptake of the RTS,S vaccine, a critical tool in the fight against malaria.

Challenges in Malaria Vaccination

The RTS,S vaccine, administered via three doses with a crucial fourth booster, is witnessing a high dropout rate among children. The study conducted interviews with 63 caregivers across Kisumu, Busia, and Homa Bay counties. The caregivers cited numerous issues such as lack of awareness, fear of side effects, and systemic health constraints like unavailable vaccines and health provider strikes, leading to either non-uptake or partial vaccination of children.

The limited eligibility window for the first dose and the fear of side effects from previous vaccinations are also discouraging caregivers from completing the vaccination process. The study suggests that improved health worker communication skills and increased community-based vaccine access could alleviate these issues.

The Fourth Dose Dilemma

A separate report, which included contributions from the Ministry of Health, Kemri-Wellcome Trust Research Programme, and the University of Oxford, painted a worrying picture. It revealed an alarming 81 percent dropout rate for the fourth dose of the vaccine. The report suggested that aligning the fourth dose with other vaccinations and implementing follow-up procedures and reminders could improve vaccine coverage.

Service-based coverage for the RTS,S vaccine dropped significantly for the fourth dose, with only 39% of children receiving it. This decrease in coverage not only reduces the efficacy of the vaccine but also increases the susceptibility of children to malaria, a disease that has plagued the African continent for years.

The Way Forward

The findings of these studies underscore the need for a comprehensive approach to tackle the barriers to malaria vaccination. This approach must include enhancing health worker attitudes, improving communication with caregivers, and ensuring the reliable availability of the vaccine. The fight against malaria in Kenya, and indeed the entire African continent, hinges on the successful implementation of these strategies.

0
Health Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
12 seconds ago
Maine's PFAS Reporting Law: A Beacon of Transparency in Tackling 'Forever Chemicals'
In a groundbreaking move, Maine’s per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) reporting law has prompted a wave of admissions from national companies, acknowledging their use of these ‘forever chemicals’ in an array of consumer goods. A total of 41 companies have reported the presence of PFAS in products ranging from swimsuits and gloves to cosmetics, cameras,
Maine's PFAS Reporting Law: A Beacon of Transparency in Tackling 'Forever Chemicals'
Unveiling the Neurontin Off-Label Promotion Scandal: A Tale of Whistleblowing and Corporate Accountability
9 mins ago
Unveiling the Neurontin Off-Label Promotion Scandal: A Tale of Whistleblowing and Corporate Accountability
'90 Day Fiancé' Stars' Remarkable Weight Loss Transformations of 2023
10 mins ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Stars' Remarkable Weight Loss Transformations of 2023
Pakistan Forms Technical Working Group for National Resuscitation Guidelines
1 min ago
Pakistan Forms Technical Working Group for National Resuscitation Guidelines
Public Health Vending Machines: An Innovative Lifeline in Taylor County
1 min ago
Public Health Vending Machines: An Innovative Lifeline in Taylor County
Healthcare Boost for Journalists: Full Medical Discount Restored at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
2 mins ago
Healthcare Boost for Journalists: Full Medical Discount Restored at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
Latest Headlines
World News
Maine's PFAS Reporting Law: A Beacon of Transparency in Tackling 'Forever Chemicals'
12 seconds
Maine's PFAS Reporting Law: A Beacon of Transparency in Tackling 'Forever Chemicals'
AEW Collision: House of Black Set to Face FTR in Anticipated Tag Team Match
31 seconds
AEW Collision: House of Black Set to Face FTR in Anticipated Tag Team Match
Pakistan Forms Technical Working Group for National Resuscitation Guidelines
1 min
Pakistan Forms Technical Working Group for National Resuscitation Guidelines
Mount Pleasant FC Clinches Decisive Victory in St Ann Premier League Derby
1 min
Mount Pleasant FC Clinches Decisive Victory in St Ann Premier League Derby
UGA Emerges as Top Spender in College Football Recruiting
1 min
UGA Emerges as Top Spender in College Football Recruiting
Public Health Vending Machines: An Innovative Lifeline in Taylor County
1 min
Public Health Vending Machines: An Innovative Lifeline in Taylor County
Gujarat’s CM Criticizes Municipal Inefficiencies, Gift City Grabs Attention, & Political Influence Shifts South
2 mins
Gujarat’s CM Criticizes Municipal Inefficiencies, Gift City Grabs Attention, & Political Influence Shifts South
Severn Basketball Triumphs Over St. Mary's in Historic Victory
2 mins
Severn Basketball Triumphs Over St. Mary's in Historic Victory
Healthcare Boost for Journalists: Full Medical Discount Restored at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
2 mins
Healthcare Boost for Journalists: Full Medical Discount Restored at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app