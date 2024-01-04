Poor Health Worker Attitudes Deter Malaria Vaccination Uptake in Kenya

In a significant blow to the battle against malaria in Kenya, a study reveals that the poor attitude of health workers is discouraging parents from vaccinating their children. The study, involving experts from the Kenya Medical Research Institute, has brought to light the struggles faced by parents in urban areas and slums, where access to healthcare services is challenging. The study highlights the barriers to the uptake of the RTS,S vaccine, a critical tool in the fight against malaria.

Challenges in Malaria Vaccination

The RTS,S vaccine, administered via three doses with a crucial fourth booster, is witnessing a high dropout rate among children. The study conducted interviews with 63 caregivers across Kisumu, Busia, and Homa Bay counties. The caregivers cited numerous issues such as lack of awareness, fear of side effects, and systemic health constraints like unavailable vaccines and health provider strikes, leading to either non-uptake or partial vaccination of children.

The limited eligibility window for the first dose and the fear of side effects from previous vaccinations are also discouraging caregivers from completing the vaccination process. The study suggests that improved health worker communication skills and increased community-based vaccine access could alleviate these issues.

The Fourth Dose Dilemma

A separate report, which included contributions from the Ministry of Health, Kemri-Wellcome Trust Research Programme, and the University of Oxford, painted a worrying picture. It revealed an alarming 81 percent dropout rate for the fourth dose of the vaccine. The report suggested that aligning the fourth dose with other vaccinations and implementing follow-up procedures and reminders could improve vaccine coverage.

Service-based coverage for the RTS,S vaccine dropped significantly for the fourth dose, with only 39% of children receiving it. This decrease in coverage not only reduces the efficacy of the vaccine but also increases the susceptibility of children to malaria, a disease that has plagued the African continent for years.

The Way Forward

The findings of these studies underscore the need for a comprehensive approach to tackle the barriers to malaria vaccination. This approach must include enhancing health worker attitudes, improving communication with caregivers, and ensuring the reliable availability of the vaccine. The fight against malaria in Kenya, and indeed the entire African continent, hinges on the successful implementation of these strategies.