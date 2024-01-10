en English
Health

Polypharmacy Among Seniors: A Growing Health Concern

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:26 pm EST
Polypharmacy Among Seniors: A Growing Health Concern

Among the elderly in the United States, polypharmacy—concurrent use of multiple medications—has emerged as a growing health concern. Approximately four in ten older adults are now on five or more medications, a figure that has tripled over the past twenty years. Indeed, nearly 11 million seniors, representing 20% of this demographic, are on ten or more drugs.

The Perils of Polypharmacy

The dangers of polypharmacy are grave and manifold. Dr. Nick Schneeman, a career geriatrician, has witnessed these perilous consequences first-hand. He emphasizes the urgent need to cut down on prescription lists as a key strategy for enhancing personal health. One significant risk associated with polypharmacy is medication overload, which is projected to cause 150,000 premature deaths of seniors and provoke the hospitalization of 750 seniors daily over the coming decade.

A Fragmented Healthcare System

Often, the disjointed structure of the healthcare system is held responsible for polypharmacy. Different specialists prescribe medications without synchronization, triggering a domino effect of drugs that can potentially harm patients. A striking example of this is an 85-year-old grandmother whose initial prescription of amlodipine for blood pressure control led to a cascade of additional medications to counter side effects, culminating in her hospitalization and a decline in her overall health.

The Role of the Primary Care Physician

The primary care physician, frequently overwhelmed, is left to decipher complex medication routines recommended by various specialists—a daunting task indeed. For this reason, seniors and their families are urged to arrange appointments specifically to discuss the risks and benefits of each medication and their potential interactions. Both the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and the American Geriatrics Society advise against prescribing new medications without a comprehensive review of a patient’s existing drug regimen.

While deprescribing can be intricate and should not be undertaken without medical guidance, it is portrayed as a worthy objective for enhancing functionality and life quality. It is a clarion call for all stakeholders in the healthcare system to reevaluate their practices and prioritize patient safety and wellbeing above all.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

