Health

Polly Arrowsmith’s Unconventional New Year’s 2024 Resolution: A Celebration of Body and Health

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:48 pm EST
In an unconventional approach to New Year’s resolutions, 57-year-old London marketing professional, Polly Arrowsmith, plans to ring in 2024 by celebrating her body and health through a nude photo shoot. Unlike the traditional resolutions of dieting or quitting bad habits, Arrowsmith’s decision roots in a desire to appreciate her own beauty and reclaim body positivity.

A Resolution Born Out of Reflection

Arrowsmith’s resolution stems from her past regrets of not appreciating her body enough. Looking back at old photos, she recognizes that she looked good, despite her self-doubts at the time. Specifically, she regrets cancelling a nude shoot she had booked years ago, inspired by a feature in Style Magazine. Now, she views this resolution as a celebration of her body and health.

A Motivation for Healthier Lifestyle

Besides being a personal milestone, Arrowsmith’s decision also serves as a motivation to enhance her fitness levels and dietary habits. She finds Pilates effective and plans to use it as her primary exercise to tone up. Although she is not overweight at 47kgs and 155 centimeters, she believes toning up will help her fit into tighter clothes. Her resolution also aims at improving her diet, influenced by a pre-diabetic blood test result that highlighted her high sugar intake.

Embracing Life with Renewed Vigor

Arrowsmith’s resolution is more than just a challenge to societal norms; it signifies self-acceptance and a renewed zest for life. It serves as a reminder to cherish our bodies, regardless of societal standards of beauty. As she embarks on this unique journey, she encourages others to embrace their bodies and make health-conscious decisions, cementing her belief that there is no better way to usher in a new year than by fostering self-love and embracing life with renewed vigor and enthusiasm.

Health Lifestyle United Kingdom
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

