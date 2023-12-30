Poliovirus Detected in Four Pakistani Districts: Challenges in Eradication Efforts Highlighted

Poliovirus has been identified in environmental samples from four Pakistani districts – Karachi, Hyderabad, Chaman, and Peshawar. The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination confirmed the finding, stressing the significance of polio surveillance and immunization in safeguarding children from the virus and subsequent disability.

Polio in Pakistan: A Persistent Threat

Pakistan, alongside Afghanistan, remains one of the last polio-endemic nations globally. Despite concerted efforts to eradicate polio, the country has reported six cases this year, according to the World Health Organization. These findings suggest a continued circulation of the virus within the population, underscoring the challenges in the eradication process.

Environmental Surveillance: An Early Warning System

Health officials commonly use environmental surveillance to monitor the presence of poliovirus in sewage water. This method acts as an early warning system for potential outbreaks. The detection of poliovirus in the environment indicates the virus’s presence in the community, raising concerns about transmission risks, especially among unvaccinated individuals.

Eradication Efforts and the Importance of Vaccination

In response to the persistent polio threat, Pakistan held a polio vaccination drive in Lahore between May 15 and 21. The country also organized a nationwide campaign in September, targeting over eight million children under the age of five. The detection of the virus in environmental samples underscores the crucial need for maintaining high vaccination coverage and stringent surveillance to prevent polio spread. The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination has urged parents to administer polio drops to children under five during each polio campaign.

Polio: A Shared Challenge

Pakistani health authorities have found traces of poliovirus in environmental samples from Rawalpindi city. These samples bear a genetic resemblance to a cluster in Afghanistan, highlighting the shared challenge of polio between the two countries. Both nations have reported attacks on vaccination campaigns and volunteers, further complicating eradication efforts. As of this year, Pakistan has registered two polio cases and 16 positive environmental samples, while Afghanistan has reported five cases and 33 positive samples.